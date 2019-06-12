Criterium du Dauphine 2019, stage four results and standings: Wout van Aert's time trial win overshadowed by Chris Froome leg break
British cyclist Adam Yates took the lead of the Critérium du Dauphiné on Wednesday as compatriot Chris Froome was forced to withdraw from the event with a suspected broken leg.
The stage four time-trial was won by Team Jumbo-Visma's Wout Van Aert but Yates did enough to take the yellow jersey and move into the overall lead.
The Mitchelton-SCOTT rider has a four-second lead over Dylan Teuns heading into Thursday's fifth stage.
But it was the news of Froome's injury that dominated the day as he was taken to hospital following a crash before the start of Tuesday's stage and will miss the Tour de France next month.
Team Ineos confirmed in a statement that the four-time Tour winner had come off his bike during a reconnaissance of the day's ride and had withdrawn from the race.
And a spokesperson confirmed to Press Association Sport that he had suffered a suspected broken femur and was out of the Tour.
The Critérium du Dauphiné continues on Thursday with the 201km run from Boën-sur-Lignon to Voiron and concludes on Sunday in Champéry.