Cristobal updates backup QB situation. And Canes personnel notes

UM has done a good job improving the quarterback room this offseason.

Beyond snagging one of the top quarterbacks in the portal (starter Cam Ward, via Washington State), the Canes appear to have added a legitimate player in Albany transfer Reese Poffenbarger, who’s staking his claim for the No. 2 job.

And Emory Williams and Jacurri Brown have had their moments during spring ball.

“Emory Williams and Reese Poffenbarger have really done a good job of staying on those heels of Cam,” coach Mario Cristobal said Thursday. “Cam has taken the one reps and he deserves it, has earned that.

“Both Emory and Reese are kind of right after that. Then you see a lot of really good things from Jacurri and [early enrollee] Judd Anderson in the limited reps he gets. You see a guy that is also going to be a really good player down the line.”

As for Ward, Cristobal said: “He’s tough and smart and really hungry. Those things for a quarterback are critical. He really knows football, understands football and sees the field extremely well.

“He understands pressures and how it’s being blocked and where to go with the football, then the ball placement, accuracy. And the drive to go in there after practice and spend more time every single day getting better. A very driven human being that’s very talented.”

UM cornerback Damari Brown said of Ward: “He fits the ball in tight spaces, the whole nine yards. The offense will be more powerful, explosive. He’s accurate, just an overall game-changer for us.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Defensive end Rueben Bain returned to practice on Thursday after a minor injury.

“We feel good about our health through spring and entering” the final four sessions of spring ball, Cristobal said.

Players missing all of spring football: linebacker Francisco Mauigoa and his brother, right tackle Francis Mauigoa (both have shoulder injuries); running backs Mark Fletcher Jr. (foot) and Ajay Allen; safety Brian Balom; offensive linemen Zion Nelson and Frankie Tinilau and defensive linemen Nyjalik Kelly and Armondo Blount.

Defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor has been limited after injuries to both feet and cornerback Damari Brown has been limited with a groin injury.

▪ Brown has a very good chance to win the No. 2 cornerback job behind Daryl Porter Jr., with Jadais Richard offering competition. Brown started UM’s final four games last season.

Safety Mishael Powell could end up playing nickel corner.

Brown said his groin injury is “getting better.”

As a freshman, Brown has a 96 passer rating in his coverage area, per Pro Football Focus (not awful, but not great).

Brown said his “knowledge about the game” has improved,” adding that playing some last year “was big, throwing me out there as a true freshman, I was ready for the moment. Coming into this season I feel prepared to take on a whole season.”

Cornerback Robert Stafford, who didn’t play a defensive snap as a freshman, also has been competing with Richard opposite Porter.

▪ Brown’s brother, Davonte, transferred from UCF to UM last offseason, spent a year at Miami, and then transferred to FSU this offseason.

“That’s my brother,” Damari Brown said. “I love him. He had to do what’s best for him. When that day comes [when the teams meet], we’ll be brothers, but it will be business.”

▪ Former Auburn and Southern Cal edge player Romello Height plans to visit UM this weekend, per 247 Sports’ Gaby Urrutia and David Lake.

The 230-pound Height, who originally committed to UM in 2020 before flipping to Auburn, appeared in nine games over two seasons for the Tigers and had three tackles for loss.

He then transferred to USC, where injuries limited him to two games in 2022. Last season, he had 20 tackles, four sacks and 14 quarterback pressures in 12 games.

He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A slew of high school prospects also will be on campus this weekend.

▪ Quick stuff: Running back Tre’Vonte Citizen, back from his serious August 2022 knee injury, has continued to progress, Cristobal said. But “we’re going to look for more improvement out of him,”the coach added...

Michael Redding is being inducted into the Iron Arrow Honor Society. “High academic guy, accountable, responsible, team guy,” Cristobal said. “Tremendous young man.”

The question for Redding and a dozen other players, in the weeks ahead, is whether they will stick around or find a place where they can get more playing time.

UM stands six players over the 85-player scholarship limit and intends to add several players in the portal. A player must be subtracted for each who is added. Teams are not required to be in compliance with the 85-man limit until August.