Cristobal Del Solar shoots a 57, lowest ever in the PGA tour

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Thirty-year-old Chilean golfer Cristobal Del Solar on Thursday shot a historic 13-under 57, the lowest ever in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event, at the PGA's Astara Golf Championship in Bogota.

It came in the opening round on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Pacos Course at Country Club de Bogota.

Del Solar also tied a historic score with an 8-under 27 to share the lowest nine-hole score in the history of the Korn Ferry Tour.

Several other golfers have come close to that 57 lowest-ever score.

There have been six previous rounds with 58 scores. They were Jim Furyk (PGA Tour, 2016), Bryson DeChambeau (LIV Golf, 2023), Stephen Jaeger (Korn Ferry, 2016), Alejandro del Rey (Challenge, 2021), Kim Seong-hyeon (Japan, 2021) and Ryo Ishikawa (Japan, 2010).

Del Solar's lowest-round score Thursday before the history-making 57 was 67.

The Pacos course is 9,000 feet above sea level and is the shortest on the Korn Ferry Tour at 6,254 yards.