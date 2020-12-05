Cristie Kerr injured in golf cart accident at Volunteers of America; U.S. Women’s Open uncertain

Cristie Kerr withdrew from the Volunteers of America Classic on Friday after an early-morning golf cart accident prior to play.

Kerr’s husband, Erik Stevens, confirmed that the accident occurred in dark conditions at the Old American Golf Club and both Kerr and her caddie, Matt Gelczis, spent several hours in the emergency room with multiple serious injuries before being discharged late in the afternoon.

Gelczis caddied for ANA Inspiration winner Mirim Lee earlier this year in Rancho Mirage, California. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Kerr, 43, is a 20-time winner on the LPGA and former No. 1. She opened the Volunteers of America with a 1-over 72 in frigid conditions in The Colony, Texas. Jessica Korda, Anna Nordqvist and Yealimi Noh share the midway lead at the VOA at 4-under 138.

Kerr’s status for next week’s U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club remains uncertain. The event takes place Dec. 10-13 in Houston.

Kerr won the first of her two major championships at the 2007 USWO at Pine Needles. The mother of two hasn’t missed a Women’s Open since 1998.

Cristie Kerr celebrates with the trophy after her 2-stroke victory at the 2007 U.S. Women’s Open Championship at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Getty Images)

Related