Cristie Kerr got some rare hole-in-one revenge on a fellow LPGA star—and won a new car

Holes-in-one have helped many golfers win tournaments though the years, but rare is the Sunday ace that seals the deal. Jonathan Byrd famously holed a walk-off one in a playoff in Las Vegas in 2010 and at last year's Kia Classic, Eun-Hee Ji's final-round ace on the 14th hole helped her close the door—while opening another with the new car she won. Even rarer? Hole-in-one revenge.

OK, so that's not really a thing, but the background story of Ji's hole-in-one heroics made what happened to her in the opening round of this year's Kia Classic even crazier. Playing with Cristie Kerr, one of two players who she held off by two shots in 2018, Ji returned to Aviara Golf Club's final par 3 and this time, was witness to an ace. By Kerr. Check out the shot and reaction by Kerr, who points at Ji before giving her a hug:

"I don't know what to say about that," Kerr says in the clip. But while she exacted some hole-in-one revenge, she still trails Ji on the scorecard by five shots after a disappointing 74.

Still, Kerr was clearly excited about the golf gods throwing her a bone and winning a brand new ride, even commenting, "I'll take that color" on her way to the green. Of course, she would have rather taken the tournament's top reward last year (Ji took home two cars in addition to the winner's check), but this is a pretty decent consolation prize.

