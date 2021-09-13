Cristiano Ronaldo's dedicated approach puts Man Utd team-mates off their dessert

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during - AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo is already forcing a change of eating habits at Manchester United - after his team-mates resisted any temptation to tuck into a sweet dessert the night before the Newcastle game.

The Portugal forward’s obsessive approach to living a healthy lifestyle has been cited as one of the factors behind his remarkable longevity and reasons he still remains one of the world’s best players at 36.

United’s squad stayed at the Hyatt Hotel in Manchester on Friday night before Newcastle and at dinner the dessert selection included apple crumble and custard and chocolate brownies with cream.

But United’s reserve goalkeeper Lee Grant has revealed that none of the players dared to touch such sweet delights - and some even wanted to know what Ronaldo was eating before making their own selections.

“So, as you guys will be aware, you finish your dinner and usually on a Friday night you've got some cheat stuff out,” Grant told TalkSPORT.

“You've got some apple crumble and custard or you've got a bit of brownie and cream or whatnot.

“I tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard, not one player went up for that brownie because everybody was sat down.

“One of the lads said to me, 'What has Cristiano got on his plate?'

“So we were having a little goosey gander at what he has got and obviously it is the cleanest, most healthy plate you can imagine.

“And it just cracked me up how not one single player dared get up and have that junk food that was laid out.”

The picture was somewhat different during United’s summer training camp in St Andrew’s when only five of 24 players passed on the chance to have a rich dessert, including crème brûlée, sticky toffee pudding, caramel and biscoff tart and cheesecake, during a team bonding dinner.

Grant offered a glimpse of Ronaldo’s choice of food at the pre-match meal before his two-goal showing in United’s 4-1 win over Steve Bruce’s side ensured a triumphant Old Trafford homecoming.

Asked to elaborate on what was on Ronaldo’s plate, Grant said: “I'll tell you one of his plates - he had several. One of them was quinoa, avocado and a couple of boiled eggs. Listen, this guy is in incredible shape. He's actually got the second best body behind me now at the club - and that's saying something, so fair play to him!'”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, insisted his players all recognised the value of a healthy diet before Ronaldo arrived but admitted the five-time World Player of the Year would provide a daily example of how to maximise your career.

“That's obviously a joke by Granty in a setting with some mates or ex players, it’s not like we're linked with junk food and Cristiano changed it all,” Solskjaer said.

“But, of course, he’s proven over the years how to look after yourself and I think he’ll be an example for many players about how to look after yourself and how to prolong your career.

“I said it myself, when you retire you look back and that’s the best time of your life so stay in the game as long as you can, be professional and have a good attitude and when you’re done you can let yourself go as I have done now!”