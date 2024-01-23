Cristiano Ronaldo's calf injury could derail match against Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

It was touted as “The Last Dance” and could be the final time soccer fans around the world watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo compete on the pitch for bragging rights as the sport’s best player.

But one of the world’s best soccer stars might not be available to play in their highly anticipated match set for Feb. 1 in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo has a calf injury, and expressed regret on Tuesday to fans in China who expected to see him play in two friendlies this week, leaving his status for Al Nassr’s match against Messi and Inter Miami at the Riyadh Season Cup next week in question.

“Well, guys, for me, today’s a sad day. Because I want to say sorry to the Chinese fans, especially in Shenzhen. Because as you know, in football, some things you cannot control,” Ronaldo said at a news conference.

“As you know, I played 22 years in football and I’m the player who doesn’t have too many injuries. So, I’m really sad, because Al Nassr and myself, we come here to China to enjoy the tour.

Cristiano Ronaldo's message to the Chinese fans after his injury:



“I love this country [China]. I love being here. I love being with you. I want to play for you. Please don’t be sad, because I’m sad too.”



“I [have come] to China since 2003, 2004. So, I feel [at] home here. I feel this is my second home not only because of the welcome of the Chinese people, but the culture that you have from me. I felt that I’m always [welcome], especially here in that country.

“So, as you can see, I feel sad. I know you are sad, too, especially the people who love Cristiano.

“But we have to see this in a good way. When I say in a good way, I mean, we [have] not canceled the game. We’re going to postpone the game. We want to be back here to your country. We will be back.”

Al Nassr was expected to play against Shanghai Shenhua on Wednesday and Zhejiang on Sunday. Event organizers informed fans their expenses for match tickets, flights and hotels will be refunded.

Al Nassr said it plans to complete its training camp sessions in Shenzhen, and will work with even organizers to reschedule.

“We came here in [Shenzhen] with a lot of respect for Chinese football fans and specifically for the fans of Ronaldo,” Al Nassr said in a statement.

“Taking this into consideration, in addition to the tight relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and China, we, Al Nassr, are willing to complete our training camp as planned in Shenzhen, a city that has warmly welcomed us and shown so much love for us and our Captain.

“Furthermore, we have agreed with the organizer and the promotor to schedule a new match the soonest. Al Nassr Club has always shown and proved its unconditional commitment with this event and has travelled with its full squad including Cristiano Ronaldo to participate in this tour.”

Inter Miami returned home late Monday night after falling 1-0 in a preseason road match against FC Dallas. Messi and Inter Miami are scoreless through two preseason games, the first against El Salvador last Friday.

More important, Messi played limited minutes in both matches: The first half against El Salvador and 64 minutes against FC Dallas.

Inter Miami departs on Thursday for the final legs of its preseason tour with two matches in Saudi Arabia (the first against Al Hilal SFC on Jan. 29. Inter Miami will also play a friendly in Hong Kong on Feb. 4 and in Tokyo on Feb. 7. In all, Messi and Inter Miami are expected to travel more than 25,000 miles before the 2024 MLS season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cristiano Ronaldo calf injury: Will he miss Messi, Inter Miami match