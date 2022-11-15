Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to join Chelsea once Manchester United contract ‘ripped up in January’

1
Pa Sport Staff
·1 min read

What the papers say

Manchester United are considering tearing up Cristiano Ronaldo‘s contract in January after the forward’s interview with Piers Morgan, reports the Telegraph. And the Express says the 37-year-old could end up at Chelsea.

The Sun says the Red Devils and Arsenal are monitoring the progress of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. The 21-year-old Ukraine international impressed in the Champions League with three goals in the group stages. The paper adds that United boss Erik ten Hag has been keen on the forward since the Dutchman was in the dugout at Ajax.

The Express, which cites Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, says Liverpool want to sign Las Palmas attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro. But the Reds may face competition for the 19-year-old from Barcelona and Manchester City.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tammy Abraham: Italy’s Calciomercato says Roma are open to offers for the 25-year-old England striker.

Marcus Thuram: Tottenham have sent scouts to check out the France and Borussia Monchengladbach forward, 25, according to 90min.

Recommended Stories

  • Ronaldo delivers scathing criticism of United in interview

    Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo's highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar. Few at United were spared in a scathing condemnation of the club that Ronaldo delivered in the first part of a 90-minute interview that went out on TalkTV on Wednesday. Excerpts from the interview had already been released on Sunday, including clips where Ronaldo said he felt ''betrayed'' by United and that he didn't respect manager Erik ten Hag.

  • Brentford's Toney faces ban over betting breaches

    Brentford striker Ivan Toney faces a lengthy ban after being charged by the English Football Association for 232 alleged breaches of betting rules over a four-year period.

  • NFL Commanders stun previously unbeaten Eagles

    Taylor Heinicke guided several long Washington scoring drives and the Commanders stunned the Philadelphia Eagles 32-21 on Monday, upsetting the NFL's last undefeated team.

  • MLS Club NYCFC to Build Stadium Next to Queens’ Citi Field

    New York City FC is moving across town and will build a new, soccer-specific stadium in Queens, next to the New York Mets’ Citi Field, according to a source familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly. The MLS club plans to make the announcement on Wednesday, with New York Mayor Eric […]

  • Canada’s Mark-Anthony Kaye inspired by mother, wants to change lives

    Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye was raised by a single mother, and he hopes to use his platform to help single parents and their children.

  • AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo's Man United future

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club after the forward's incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo's position at United is considered untenable after saying he felt ''betrayed'' by the club in an interview set to be broadcast in Britain this week, where he also said he does not respect manager Erik ten Hag. The interview has been widely viewed as an attempt by Ronaldo to force a move away from United after the World Cup.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo razzed by 49ers teammates after Warriors dance team greeting

    Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.

  • Major League Soccer package on Apple TV to launch on Feb. 1

    Major League Soccer's 10-year partnership with Apple will kick off next Feb. 1 with the launch of MLS Season Pass. The announcement Wednesday came less than two weeks after the MLS Cup and just ahead of the start of the World Cup. The service will be available in over 100 countries exclusively through the Apple TV app beginning next year.

  • Ivan Toney charged with 232 alleged breaches of FA betting rules

    The alleged breaches stretch from 2017 to 2021

  • USC lands major commitment from 5-star PG Isaiah Collier

    USC has picked up a commitment from five-star point guard Isaiah Collier. The fourth-ranked recruit in the entire 2023 class had previously narrowed his choices down to the Trojans, UCLA, Cincinnati and Michigan.

  • What Matt Painter said about 2023 Purdue basketball signee Myles Colvin

    Matt Painter's 2023 Purdue basketball recruiting class features one player - Myles Colvin from Heritage Christian.

  • Scotland slip to defeat in Turkey

    John McGinn gave the Scots hope of securing a draw.

  • Ronaldo ‘thrilled’ with Portugal’s new generation of players

    Cristiano Ronaldo knows a thing or two about World Cups. Ronaldo also knows when he sees something promising, and he believes this time there is reason to feel optimistic about the chances of a talented Portugal squad that mixes the right amount of experience and youth as it tries to win its first World Cup title. “The squad for this World Cup is a great mix of experienced players and young rising stars, and I hope we can show the world what this Portugal team is capable of at the very highest level of the world game,” Ronaldo told The Associated Press ahead of the launch of his inaugural NFT collection with cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance.

  • Slovis looks for flow in Pitt's offense

    It’s not a stretch to say that Pitt’s season took a distinctly different course at halftime of the Panthers’ Week Two loss to Tennessee. More specifically, Kedon Slovis’ season took a different course in that game, and Pitt’s season veered with it. After sneaking inside the 300-yard mark in the season-opening win over West Virginia, Slovis was well on his way to 400 against the Volunteers, having completed 14-of-24 for 195 yards, one touchdown and a deflected interception in the first half.

  • Marcelo Mayer holds key to Chaim Bloom's entire Red Sox rebuild

    Chaim Bloom has prioritized re-stocking the Red Sox' farm system, but the success of his plan depends largely on how Boston's big catch -- shortstop Marcelo Mayer -- pans out, writes John Tomase.

  • Denmark goes to World Cup, but officials stay home

    A vocal critic of World Cup host Qatar, Denmark has been told to leave its pro-human rights jerseys at home, and now its government and royal family have said they'll stay home too.

  • Raphael Varane: Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism affects Manchester United players

    The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

  • Scaloni seeks to take World Cup pressure off fancied Argentina

    Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni sought Tuesday to reduce the pressure on his fancied team at the World Cup in Qatar, insisting there are no guarantees in football.

  • England and Netherlands jet into Qatar as Infantino calls for football focus

    England and the Netherlands became the first World Cup heavyweights to touch down in Qatar on Tuesday as FIFA president Gianni Infantino again urged teams to focus on the football.

  • Tell-the-truth film session may just have been spark Lakers needed

    The Lakers had an open discussion during a film session Saturday, then went out Sunday and ended their losing streak.