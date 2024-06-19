Cristiano Ronaldo taunts Czech Republic players after Portugal’s dramatic winner

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in front of Czech Republic goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek - Getty Images/Gabriel Bouys

Cristiano Ronaldo taunted Czech Republic goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek and midfielder Petr Sevcik after Portugal scored a stoppage-time winner in their European Championship opener.

After Francisco Conceicao came off the bench to turn the game around, Ronaldo pumped his fist at a prostrate Stanek before appearing to yell something in the ear of Sevcik.

The 39-year-old’s antics left many viewers unimpressed, with one comparing his reaction unfavourably to how arch-rival Lionel Messi might have responded.

“Something you wouldn’t see Messi do against his opposition.,” the critic posted on X.

“Classless,” another wrote.

“Doesn’t need to do that. Not the best look,” posted another.

Another said: “And this video demonstrates one of the reasons I just can’t warm to him! What was that celebration in the face of his opponents about?”

One commented: “He is the worst sportsman.”

Defending Ronaldo’s reaction, one suggested he “was probably getting stick through the game”.

Ronaldo and Portugal, among the pre-tournament favourites, had endured a frustrating evening as their opponents defended deep and looked to hit them on the counter-attack, tactics that paid off when Lukas Provod gave them the lead in the 62nd minute.

But a blunder by Stanek seven minutes later saw the keeper palm a cross straight into the leg of defender Robin Hranac and the ball spun into the net.

Substitute Diogo Jota thought he had scored a late winner when he bundled home after Ronaldo’s header rebounded off the post but semi-automated offside technology showed the latter had strayed too far forward. It did not matter, as the luckless Hranac slipped trying to cut out a cross, presenting Conceicao with the easiest of finishes.

The victory left Portugal second in Group F, behind Turkey on goal difference after the latter’s dramatic 3-1 over Georgia.

The top two go head-to-head on Saturday in a game that could decide who wins the group.

