Why is Cristiano Ronaldo struggling at Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo has proven, time and time again, that he is one of the greatest “big-game players” soccer has ever seen. He left Real Madrid as the club’s all-time top scorer and carved his reputation on an uncanny ability to find the net.

With his new team Juventus, however, the Portuguese superstar has failed to get on the scoresheet in his opening two league games.

While a two-game dry spell is no cause for alarm for a regular mortal, it may be a slightly concerning for a player of such high standards.

