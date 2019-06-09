Cristiano Ronaldo stops team bus to take picture with a sick child

Amid preparation for the UEFA Nations League final, not even Cristiano Ronaldo is too locked in to spend a moment with a fan.

The global superstar was getting ready to head back to the hotel with his Portugal teammates on Saturday when he demanded the bus transporting them to stop. Just outside Estádio do Bessa in Porto, Ronaldo caught a glimpse of 11-year-old Eduardo Moreira holding up a sign asking for a hug.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Moreira, according to Portuguese outlet Flash!, has suffered from complications due to leukemia since he was two. There may not have been a way for Ronaldo to know that at the time. It didn’t matter, anyways. After stopping the bus, the forward invited Moreira on board to meet him, pose for a photo and, yes, give him a hug.

🙏 @cristiano stops the 🇵🇹 bus to take a selfie with his biggest fan Eduardo ❤ pic.twitter.com/JPyZVscVer — 433 (@official433) June 8, 2019

Props to Ronaldo for taking the time to connect with a young fan. It would’ve been easy for him to keep his mind focused on soccer with the showdown against the Netherlands looming.

Instead, he showed how the captain of a national team should act.

The real winner here is Moreira, of course. Even the 11-year-old knows when to shoot his shot.

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports: