Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Lionel Messi, who votes for Juventus star at Best Fifa Football Awards 2019
Lionel Messi included Cristiano Ronaldo in his three nominations for Fifa's Best Men's Player Award but his Portuguese rival snubbed him on his ballot.
The Argentine won a tight contest against the Juventus star and Virgil Van Dijk though, taking 46 per cent of the vote, with the Dutch centre-back on 38 per cent and Ronaldo third on 36 per cent.
The award is decided with the captain and manager of each country making three selections: first-place receives five points, second place receives three points and third place receives one point.
The Barcelona star made Liverpool's Sadio Mane his top pick, Ronaldo his second and new teammate Frenkie De Jong his last pick.
But Ronaldo opted against showing his respect for his rival, despite signs the pair's relationship is improving.
The 34-year-old went for his Juventus colleague Matthijs De Ligt in first, Dutch maestro De Jong in second and Kylian Mbappe third.
Here is a full breakdown of the voting from managers and captains.
Voting breakdown
Gareth Southgate - England coach
(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) Virgil van Dijk
Steve Clarke - Scotland coach
(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Kylian Mbappe (3rd) Sadio Mane
Ryan Giggs - Wales coach
(1st) Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd) Lionel Messi (3rd) Virgil van Dijk
Mick McCarthy - Republic of Ireland coach
(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Frenkie de Jong (3rd) Harry Kane
Michael O'Neill - Northern Ireland coach
(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Mohamed Salah (3rd) Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi - Argentina captain
(1st) Sadio Mane (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) Frenkie de Jong
Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal captain
(1st) Matthijs de Ligt (2nd) Frenkie de Jong (3rd) Kylian Mbappe
Harry Kane - England captain
(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Cristiano Ronaldo
Luka Modric - Croatia captain
(1st) Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd) Eden Hazard (3rd) Lionel Messi
Hugo Lloris - France captain
(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) Kylian Mbappe
Manuel Neuer - Germany captain
(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Sadio Mane (3rd) Eden Hazard
Virgil van Dijk - Netherlands captain
(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Mohamed Salah (3rd) Sadio Mane
Sergio Ramos - Spain captain
(1st) Eden Hazard (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) Mohamed Salah
Eden Hazard - Belgium captain
(1st) Sadio Mane (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Lionel Messi
Seamus Coleman - Republic of Ireland captain
(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Cristiano Ronaldo
Andrew Robertson - Scotland captain
(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Frenkie de Jong (3rd) Sadio Mane
Granit Xhaka - Switzerland captain
(1st) Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Lionel Messi
Heung-Min Son - South Korea captain
(1st) Harry Kane (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Cristiano Ronaldo
Ashley Williams - Wales captain
(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Eden Hazard (3rd) Frenkie de Jong
Steven Davis - Northern Ireland captain
(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Sadio Mane