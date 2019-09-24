Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Lionel Messi, who votes for Juventus star at Best Fifa Football Awards 2019

Messi voted for Ronaldo, who did not return the favour: Getty

Lionel Messi included Cristiano Ronaldo in his three nominations for Fifa's Best Men's Player Award but his Portuguese rival snubbed him on his ballot.

The Argentine won a tight contest against the Juventus star and Virgil Van Dijk though, taking 46 per cent of the vote, with the Dutch centre-back on 38 per cent and Ronaldo third on 36 per cent.

The award is decided with the captain and manager of each country making three selections: first-place receives five points, second place receives three points and third place receives one point.

The Barcelona star made Liverpool's Sadio Mane his top pick, Ronaldo his second and new teammate Frenkie De Jong his last pick.

But Ronaldo opted against showing his respect for his rival, despite signs the pair's relationship is improving.

The 34-year-old went for his Juventus colleague Matthijs De Ligt in first, Dutch maestro De Jong in second and Kylian Mbappe third.

Here is a full breakdown of the voting from managers and captains.

Voting breakdown

Gareth Southgate - England coach

(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) Virgil van Dijk

Steve Clarke - Scotland coach

(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Kylian Mbappe (3rd) Sadio Mane

Ryan Giggs - Wales coach

(1st) Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd) Lionel Messi (3rd) Virgil van Dijk

Mick McCarthy - Republic of Ireland coach

(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Frenkie de Jong (3rd) Harry Kane

Michael O'Neill - Northern Ireland coach

(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Mohamed Salah (3rd) Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi - Argentina captain

(1st) Sadio Mane (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) Frenkie de Jong

Messi voted for Ronaldo, who did not return the favour (Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal captain

(1st) Matthijs de Ligt (2nd) Frenkie de Jong (3rd) Kylian Mbappe

Harry Kane - England captain

(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Cristiano Ronaldo

Luka Modric - Croatia captain

(1st) Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd) Eden Hazard (3rd) Lionel Messi

Hugo Lloris - France captain

(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) Kylian Mbappe

Manuel Neuer - Germany captain

(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Sadio Mane (3rd) Eden Hazard

Virgil van Dijk - Netherlands captain

(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Mohamed Salah (3rd) Sadio Mane

Sergio Ramos - Spain captain

(1st) Eden Hazard (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) Mohamed Salah

Eden Hazard - Belgium captain

(1st) Sadio Mane (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Lionel Messi

Seamus Coleman - Republic of Ireland captain

(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Cristiano Ronaldo

Andrew Robertson - Scotland captain

(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Frenkie de Jong (3rd) Sadio Mane

Granit Xhaka - Switzerland captain

(1st) Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Lionel Messi

Heung-Min Son - South Korea captain

(1st) Harry Kane (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Cristiano Ronaldo

Ashley Williams - Wales captain

(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Eden Hazard (3rd) Frenkie de Jong

Steven Davis - Northern Ireland captain

(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Sadio Mane