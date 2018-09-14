Cristiano Ronaldo shows his playful side and photobombs reporter during training

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown his playful side by photobombing a Juve reporter

On the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for his first Juventus goal, but off it he continues to look right at home in Italy.

The Portuguese forward goes into this weekend’s clash with Sassuolo under a little bit of pressure to justify the transfer fee and his wages on the pitch.

Not that you would know given Ronaldo’s playful nature on the training pitches at Juve.

The 33-year-old had just finished training yesterday afternoon, when he noticed a reporter filming a piece to camera near the edge of the pitch for Juve’s website.

Cristiano Ronaldo photobombing the Juventus reporter’s standup is everything pic.twitter.com/m4MhcgSjKG — Jack Grimse (@JackGrimse) September 13, 2018





Ronaldo decided it was the perfect opportunity to photobomb the reporter and can be seen mimicking his actions in the background.

It is not the only time he has done this in his short time at Juve either, after jumping across a shot on the club’s official channel last month too.

Whilst his actions off the pitch are doing wonders for Juve’s social media presence, as well as ticket and merchandise sales, Ronaldo will be hoping that his actions in games are the main focus from now on.

