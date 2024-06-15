Cristiano Ronaldo sets expectations for Portugal at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo says Portugal's current generation of players deserve to win a tournament the size of Euro 2024.

The 39-year-old is heading into his sixth European Championship with Portugal, and previously tasted success in the competition in 2016.

Ronaldo is the all-time record goalscorer in men's international football, with his recent brace in the 3-0 warm-up win over the Republic of Ireland taking his tally to an incredible 130 from 207 games played, and he remains the star attraction for Portugal despite his advancing years.

But he's not the only superstar player that manager Roberto Martinez has at his disposal.

Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias and Joao Felix are just a small sample of the incredible talent in Portugal's 26-player squad, though they remain out of the limelight as many consider England, France and tournament hosts Germany, who smashed Scotland 5-1 on Friday night to get things underway, to be the favourites for Euro 2024.

In Ronaldo's mind, Portugal's current generation deserve to go all the way.

"I believe that this generation deserves to win a competition of this magnitude. Semifinals? I hope we can go further," he said. "We have to go step by step, live in the moment, be calm, work as well as we have until now, believe that it is possible. We know it's a short competition, but the team is ready."

"It's getting off to a good start which is essential," Ronaldo continued. "I feel ready, I've prepared myself for this competition.

"Anxiety is always there, that tingling in your stomach, especially the day before the game. I'm glad I feel it, when I don't feel it, it's better to give up and stop. I feel motivated and prepared. I see the team quite calm."

Portugal's campaign gets underway against Czech Republic on Monday night, before clashes with Turkey and Georgia - the other nations drawn in Group F.