🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo sets another immense EUROs record against Türkiye

All the question marks heading into EURO 2024 around Portugal were about whether or not they could be serious contenders with Cristiano Ronaldo in the side.

Well, as it stands they are on course to make it two wins from two after putting three past Türkiye in the first hour to seemingly secure all three points.

And Ronaldo, who made history in his last outing, wasn't to be left out this time either.

The veteran striker squared the ball to Bruno Fernandes for the third goal, unselfishly choosing not to shoot.

In doing so, he became the record assist holder across European Championships since 1968, to go alongside his goal record.

7 - As well as being the highest goalscorer in UEFA European Championship history, Cristiano Ronaldo now also has the most assists (7) on record (since 1968) in the competition. Inevitable. #TURPOR #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/vu5JJxqhEU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 22, 2024

Forever proving people wrong, can he stretch either record further across the remainder of the tournament?