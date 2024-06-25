Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Barcelona captain send messages to departing Real Madrid icon

Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez confirmed his departure from the club on Tuesday, bringing to an end 23 years at the club he joined as a boy. He has more than a trophy for each one, lifting the Copa del Rey, Champions League, Club World Cup and La Liga as captain over the last two years.

Nacho penned a heartfelt letter to the fans the club, thanking them for the good times, and expressing that he could not have imagined a better time to leave nor such an incredible career at the Santiago Bernabeu. It did not take long for the tributes to tumble in, starting with President Florentino Perez in the Real Madrid official statement.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not far behind him, telling Nacho that “You are one of the heroes of the great history of Real Madrid. Be proud of what you achieved!”

La foto que ha elegido Toni Kroos para despedir a Nacho. No puede simbolizar mejor lo que es. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/pIQsVYCcJU — Rodry (@Rodry21_) June 25, 2024

Toni Kroos said simply ‘I love you Nachete’, while Joselu Mato referred to him as a ‘friend, legend and captain.’ Former captain Sergio Ramos tweeted the following message to him.

“Dear Nacho, you are leaving, but you will always be part of the history of Real Madrid- Congratulations on a brilliant journey. It was a pleasure to share a dressing room for so many years and experience together so many successes and unrepeatable moments. Also happy to see you as captain raise your ear [the Champions League trophy]. A huge hug, brother. Always in my team!”

Querido Nachofi, te vas, pero siempre serás parte de la historia del @realmadrid. Enhorabuena por un recorrido brillante. Fue un placer compartir vestuario durante tantos años y vivir juntos tantos éxitos y momentos irrepetibles. Feliz también de verte como capitán levantar la… pic.twitter.com/22A9zxdtMa — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 25, 2024

Meanwhile even Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto – who could well be on his way out of the Catalan giants himself after a similarly long spell, commented ‘Congratulations for all you achieved.’