Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice to be top-scoring player in Euro championships history

Cristiano Ronaldo has another record.

Ronaldo, 36, scored twice in Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary in its opening game of the Euro 2020 tournament to become the highest-scoring player in the history of the Euro tournament.

Ronaldo's first goal came via penalty in the 85th minute. The goal gave Portugal a 2-0 lead and cemented his status as the most prolific male scorer in tournament history, breaking a tie with France's Michel Platini.

He added a second goal a few minutes later off a beautiful combination inside the Hungary penalty area, and claimed another record all to himself.

The second goal meant Ronaldo became the top scorer in European Championships history among all players, male or female, with 11 career goals. His earlier goal had tied him with Germany's Inka Gring and Birgit Prinz at 10.

Ronaldo also broke another Euro record by simply starting the game. He became the first man to appear in five Euros, and served as Portugal's captain. He's also now the only man to score a goal in five Euro tournaments.

The all-time record for Euro tournaments played is six, held by Italy's Carolina Morace. The women's tournament used to be held every two years, while the men's Euro tournament has always been held every four. The 2020 tournament was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ronaldo has 106 goals in 176 appearances for Portugal as the country looks to defend its 2016 Euro title. Portugal is in Group F along with defending World Cup winner France and perennial powerhouse Germany. All three nations could advance to the knockout stages out of Group F as four third-place teams among the six groups will advance to the 16-team knockout round.

