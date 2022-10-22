Cristiano Ronaldo: Roy Keane claims Manchester United star has ‘had enough’ and ‘lost his head’

Roy Keane admits Cristiano has “had enough” and that he “lost his head” after walking down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham midweek.

Erik Ten Hag has banished Ronaldo to train with the Under-21s and left the legendary Portuguese out of the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday.

But Keane defended Ronaldo’s behaviour and even criticised Ten Hag, questioning the Dutch tactician’s wisdom behind attempting to send Ronaldo on with “two or three minutes to go”.

“He [Ten Hag] is disappointed Ronaldo didn't want to go on. Walking down the tunnel, he's been punished. He's had enough, he's lost his head,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“It's been brewing for the last few weeks. He's a human being, he's got flaws, he's frustrated he's not got opportunities, he's had enough. He's walked down the tunnel, players have done worse at Man United.

“United's best performance in years? Absolute rubbish, Spurs are rubbish. United beat Spurs last year and Ronaldo got a hat-trick. He has to take his punishment. I still think Ronaldo, his behaviour over the last week, he refused to go on, I'd be more worried if Ronaldo was laughing his head off. I think he cares, he cares about the club, he wants to play, he needs to play.

“He's the leading goalscorer for Man United last season. A bad Man United team, but still their leading goalscorer.

“Late in the game, two or three minutes to go, not too sure that was a clever move. He's got to take his medicine. Back for Manchester United before the World Cup? I don't see it.”