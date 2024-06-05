Cristiano Ronaldo’s response to Real Madrid star Mbappé breaks all-time IG record

A remarkable statistic surrounding the latest social media activity of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé has come to the fore on Wednesday.

This comes after the former moved to wish good luck to Mbappé, on the back of his long-awaited move to Real Madrid being made official.

France’s captain was of course unveiled as the latest headline addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s Real ranks this past Monday.

A whole host of high-profile figures from across the football world, in turn, were quick to send messages of well wishes and congratulations to Mbappé.

And amongst the first was the aforementioned Cristiano Ronaldo.

Taking to the comments section of a photo of he and a young Mbappé, unveiled on the latter’s Instagram account, Ronaldo posted:

‘My turn to watch. Excited to see you light up the Bernabéu. Hala Madrid’

And, safe to say, the Portuguese’s message has since gone down rather well across the world of football…

In fact, as confirmed by a number of sources on Wednesday, with 4 million+ likes accumulated, Ronaldo’s is the most liked comment in the history of Instagram:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s comment on Kylian Mbappé’s post has broken the record for most-liked comment in Instagram history 🤯📲 pic.twitter.com/7FFxpprpPW — OneFootball (@OneFootball) June 5, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN