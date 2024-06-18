Cristiano Ronaldo pushing for reunion with former Real Madrid teammate at Al-Nassr

In recent weeks, there have been rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to be reunited with multiple of his former Real Madrid teammates. Nacho Fernandez and Casemiro are two of those to have been linked with Al-Nassr, and now the latest to be rumoured is Sergio Ramos, whose exit from Sevilla was confirmed on Monday.

Ramos is wanted by clubs in the MLS and Türkiye, while Diario AS say that Ronaldo and Al-Nassr sporting director Fernando Hierro want the veteran defender at Al-Nassr. A lucrative contract is being prepared, one that would blow the rest of the proposals out of the water.

It’s reported that Ramos and his family would prefer to move to the United States, which is a blow for Ronaldo and Hierro. However, they are determined to convince him to join them at Al-Nassr, and negotiations should commence in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo gets his Real Madrid reunion at Al-Nassr. Ramos would be a top signing for the Saudi Arabian side, given that he proved himself to be one of La Liga’s top performers last season.