Cristiano Ronaldo proves key in Al Nassr’s move for Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny

Serie A giants Juventus seem rather set to lose goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and he seems close to sealing a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Juve are all but set to sign Monza’s Michele di Gregorio already and they already have a replacement in mind for the Polish goalkeeper. Alfredo Pedulla has reported that tomorrow is an important day in the saga involving Al Nassr and the Pole, who feels that Di Gregorio’s arrival has brought an end to his Juve adventure.

Initially, Szczesny seemed keen on a move to the Premier League over Saudi Arabia but Cristiano Ronaldo has proved decisive. The goalkeeper’s former Juve teammate spoke to the ex-Arsenal man about the move to Al Nassr and told him to seriously consider the move, which is now one step away and could close soon.

As a result, Juve would be able to free about 13 million per season for their wages and the sale could prove to be a real positive for them.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN