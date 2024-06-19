Cristiano Ronaldo offside VAR call RUINS Diogo Jota 'pregnancy announcement' celebration
Diogo Jota thought he had given Portugal a late winner in their opening Euro 2024 group game against Czechia in Leipzig on Tuesday night.
The Liverpool forward capitalised on an 87th-minute Cristiano Ronaldo header which rebounded off the post, guiding the ball home from close range.
Joao Cancelo’s cross was expertly met by the Al-Nassr star, who was unlucky to hit the upright. However, Jota was on the ball quick as a flash for the rebound.
Portugal had found themselves 1-0 down to Czechia after Lukas Provod smashed his side into a second-half lead.
Jota was brought on in place of Rafael Leao and appeared to have netted the winner after Robin Hranac’s own goal drew the sides level.
The Reds’ goal-getter was sure he’d earned his side all three points, setting about a planned celebration in the immediate aftermath of the ball hitting the net.
Ronaldo hits the post ❌
Jota follows up to put it in ⚽️
VAR says no goal ❌#Euro2024 | #PORCZE pic.twitter.com/RdV8Bg5yXO
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 18, 2024
Having successfully wrestled the ball from the grasp of the Czech goalkeeper Jindřich Staněk inside the goalmouth, sparking a mini-brawl among the players, Jota put the ball up his shirt and conducted the well known thumb-sucking celebration.
That celebration usually comes when a player wishes to announce the news of a partner’s pregnancy.
Jota, already a father of two with partner Rute Cardoso, had his celebration cut short however when matchday official Marco Guida called play back for an offside in the buildup.
Ronaldo was fractionally ahead of the play when Cancelo hit his cross, meaning that VAR had reason to disallow the goal.
With that it appeared that Jota’s pregnancy announcement had backfired.
Portugal went on to win the game in injury time with Francisco Conceicao turning home a botched clearance after reported Liverpool transfer target Pedro Neto sent a low cross into the box.
Roberto Martinez’s side go second in Group F following the 2-1 win with Turkey having beaten Georgia 3-1 earlier in the day.
Jota’s Portugal play Turkey on Saturday.
