Cristiano Ronaldo leaves touching message for Kylian Mbappé

Former Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo (39) has welcomed Kylian Mbappé (25) to the European champions with a comment on the Frenchman’s Instagram post confirming his move to the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates Kylian Mbappé for sealing dream move

Growing up, Ronaldo was Mbappé’s idol, fuelling the Bondy native’s dream of playing for Los Blancos, a dream that has come true with the confirmation of the Frenchman’s switch to the Bernabeu this summer.

Commenting on Mbappé’s post, the Portuguese striker, who now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, said: ” It’s now my turn to watch you. I’m looking forward to seeing you light up the Bernabeu #HalaMadrid”.

Mbappé will join up with his new teammates following the forthcoming EURO 2024 tournament, set to start in Germany in 10 days time. He will become part of a star studded front line that already includes the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and 17 year old Brazilian striking sensation Endrick, supported by the likes of Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

The player is currently at Clairefontaine, preparing for a tournament that will give Real Madrid fans a tantalising taste to see what he’s made of ahead of his first steps in Spain.

GFFN | Jack McArdle