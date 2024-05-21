🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo included as Portugal name squad for Euro 2024

Portugal have named their squad for Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo is amongst the names included with the European Championship winner going to his 10th tournament.

Manchester United playermaker Bruno Fernandes is also there with club rival Bernardo Silva likely to play a key role.

João Félix has also been picked by Roberto Martinez despite struggling during the second half of the season with Barcelona.

Portugal are in Group F alongside Czech Republic, Georgia and Turkey.