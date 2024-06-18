Cristiano Ronaldo & Fernando Hierro want to lure another Real Madrid legend to Al-Nassr

Yet another iconic figure at La Liga giants Real Madrid has made his way onto the radar of Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.

That’s according to Diario AS, who point towards Sergio Ramos as the player in question.

The name of defender Ramos has of course positioned itself front and centre in the headlines in Spain once more over the course of the last 24 hours.

This comes after confirmation was forthcoming that, after a year back on the books of boyhood club Sevilla, the 38-year-old is set to depart Andalusia once more.

A number of clubs have already expressed a keen interest in bringing Ramos in, chiefly from MLS, and Turkey.

As alluded to above, though, another is in Saudi Arabia, and would see Spain’s all-time record cap holder reunited with a former Real Madrid teammate.

As per the aforementioned AS, Ramos has a ‘juicy’ offer on the table from Al-Nassr, who are desperate to add more experience to their ranks after another season without silverware.

Any such move would of course see the stopper reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Fernando Hierro, another iconic figure in Spain’s capital.

The pair are ready to do their part in convincing Ramos of the merits of a move to the Middle East, with it now remaining to be seen where the central defender opts to see out what will no doubt mark one of the final chapters of a legendary career.

