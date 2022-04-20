Cristiano Ronaldo’s family thank Liverpool fans for ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ gesture

Liverpool fans chanted ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in the seventh minute as a tribute to Ronaldo (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s family have thanked Liverpool fans for their heartfelt gesture at Anfield after the Manchester United forward suffered the heartbreaking death of his baby boy.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed in a statement on Monday that their son had passed away during birth, but that his twin sister was safe and healthy.

It was confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Portuguese striker would miss the Premier League game against Liverpool following the tragic news.

Upon hearing about the horrific circumstances of Ronaldo’s absence, Liverpool fans decided to show solidarity with a minute’s applause during the seventh minute of the match.

And some supporters also chanted ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in a touching moment between the two sets of rival fans.

Reacting to the gesture, Ronaldo’s sister Elma shared footage of Anfield and added: “Thank you for this Liverpool. We will never forget what you did today.”

His other sister Katie also posted the clip and said: “Way beyond football”.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s mum Dolores Aveiro has turned to God during this difficult time, writing on Instagram: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.

“In all your way acknowledge Him And he shall direct your Paths.”

On the pitch, Ronaldo’s Manchester United teammates were humbled by Liverpool as they suffered a 4-0 defeat to leave their Champions League qualification hopes hanging by a thread with just five games remaining.