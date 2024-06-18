Has Cristiano Ronaldo ever won the European Championship?

Cristiano Ronaldo has built an incredible football legacy as one of the game's greatest ever players, both at club and international level.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner claimed every trophy worth claiming during iconic spells at Manchester United and Real Madrid and is the all-time leading men's international goalscorer in a Portugal career which has spanned over 20 years.

He has often been the Selecao's great hope at the European Championship and will hope to have a large say in his national team's performance at Euro 2024, but how has Ronaldo fared at UEFA's flagship tournament over the years?

Has Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Championship?

Ronaldo had played in three European Championships (2004, 2008, 2012) before success with Portugal eventually arrived in 2016 against the odds.

Fernando Santos' side hardly blew away the competition during the group stage in France, drawing against Hungary, Iceland and Austria, and only squeezing through as the third-best third place team.

From that point on in the knockout rounds, Portugal showed a gritty determination to prove their doubters wrong, eliminating a Croatia side filled with quality midfielders like Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic 1-0 in the last 16, thanks to Ricardo Quaresma's extra-time winner.

They needed a penalty shootout victory to oust Poland in the quareter-finals after goals from Robert Lewandowski and Renato Sanches forced extra-time, while two goals in four second-half minutes proved enough to defeat a spirited Wales outfit in the semis.

Portugal weren't fancied to beat France in the final at Stade de France in Saint-Denis and their hopes were dealt a severe blow when Ronaldo was forced off in the 25th minute on a stretcher with an injury.

Santos' team kept Les Bleus at bay long enough to snatch a winner of their own in extra time as Eder beat Hugo Lloris with a low strike from distance in the 109th minute, handing Ronaldo, who had accompanied his manager on the sidelines with some frantic gesticulating, a first international trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo's record and appearances at the European Championship

Ronaldo scored on his European Championship debut in 2004 against Greece in the tournament opener, although his side would ultimately fall to defeat to the minnows in the final as tournament hosts. Since then, he has become the competition's leading goalscorer with 14 in five competition appearances, which is also the most of any men's player in history.

He was only a teenager at Euro 2004 but slotted right in alongside legends like Luis Figo and Deco, though the tournament four years later was more disappointing with a quarter-final exit to Germany.

Euro 2012 saw Ronaldo double his total of goals, but the campaign still ended with heartbreak as they were eliminated by eventual winners Spain in a semi-final penalty shootout. Ronaldo didn't even get to take a spot-kick.

The former Real Madrid forward was on target three times during Euro 2016, including in the final four showdown with Wales, but the cross-continent Euro 2020 proved to be his most efficient in front of goal despite a last 16 elimination.

Ronaldo bagged five goals in the group stage as they once again qualified for the knockouts with a third-place ranking, falling to Belgium 1-0 in Seville.

He has 14 goals in total at the European Championship and will be keen to add to that tally in Germany at Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal predictions for Euro 2024

Ronaldo is still scoring goals for fun as he approaches his 40s, rattling them in for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He was included in Portugal's squad for Euro 2024, which includes some of the best players throughout Europe, including Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias.

How big a role he plays in Germany will be fascinating to see. The former Juventus forward was benched during the 2022 World Cup and his camp took the decision excessively hard.

Fernando Santos left shortly after their quarter-final exit to Morocco and new boss Roberto Martinez has given Ronaldo ample opportunities, being rewarded with ten goals in Euro 2024 qualifying.

There's enough to suggest Ronaldo will be crucial part of Martinez's plans this summer, but the Spaniard also has Diogo Jota, Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix as alternatives up front if he, like Santos before him, decides on a different approach.