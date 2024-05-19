Cristiano Ronaldo delivers Premier League title race prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo shared his Premier League title prediction ahead of the final day action.

The Al Nassr star was a guest at the eagerly-anticipated unification fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia and caught up with promoter Frank Warren at ringside.

“We’re still waiting for you at Arsenal,” Warren joked, to which Ronaldo laughed.

“They’re not going to win the league,” he said, offering a title prediction.

Arsenal are two points behind leaders Manchester City and need their rivals to slip-up on the final day if they are to have any chance of winning the Premier League.