Cristiano Ronaldo blanks critic Jamie Carragher before Manchester United vs Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo ignores Jamie Carragher on the touchline (Sky Sports)

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately blank Jamie Carragher, one of his harshest critics, before Manchester United’s match against Liverpool on Monday night.

Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by new manager Erik ten Hag for the visit of the Liverpool to Old Trafford following United’s humiliation at Brentford and amid rumours he is looking to leave the club.

The striker still found time to greet Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Roy Keane broadcasting on the touchline before kick-off, but ignored former Liverpool defender Carragher.

Carragher has called for Manchester United to sell Ronaldo in order to progress under Ten Hag and has consistently questioned the club re-signing the Portuguese, famously arguing with Keane on Sky towards the end of last season.

“Totally blanked!” Carragher laughed.

“Just like most people do,” quipped host Dave Jones.

Jamie Carragher caught airtime from Cristiano Ronaldo 👀



via @footballdaily pic.twitter.com/DdO9OcIUpZ — utdreport (@utdreport) August 22, 2022

Both teams are looking for their first wins of the season after United lost both of their openers and Liverpool drew theirs.

Ten Hag selected Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho as his front line, explaining that they needed to press. “We need energy so that is why,” he said, when asked to explain Ronaldo’s absence.