Cristiano Ronaldo to become Premier League’s highest-ever earner - and why Glazers pushed through deal

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between Hungary and Portugal in Budapest, Hungary, 15 June 2021. - Bernadett Szabo/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United will make him the highest paid player in Premier League history, Telegraph Sport understands.

United sensationally hijacked Manchester City’s attempts to sign Ronaldo from Juventus on Friday in a deal worth up to £19.7 million.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Rio Ferdinand played a pivotal role in bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford, 12 years after his departure for Real Madrid in a then world record £80m deal.

The Glazers, United’s owners, hope Ronaldo will have a similar impact at Old Trafford to Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the legendary quarterback helped their NFL franchise to win a first Super Bowl in 18 years in February 11 months after his signing.

And the Glazers have agreed to make Ronaldo the biggest earning player in the history of the Premier League in the hope he can help end United’s eight-year wait for the Premier League title.

It is understood that Ronaldo’s two-year contract, which includes the option of another 12 months, will see him stand to earn in excess of the £560,000 a week that former United forward Alexis Sanchez’s deal was worth at Old Trafford including bonuses and image rights.

However, the contract is said to be substantially less than Lionel Messi’s £1m a week deal with Paris Saint-Germain, whom he joined on a free transfer from Barcelona earlier this month. Raphael Varane’s £400,000 a week deal with United had briefly made him the highest earning player in the Premier League this summer but that will now be eclipsed by his new team-mate, with whom he also played at Real.

Sanchez’s move to Old Trafford from Arsenal in 2018 proved a huge flop and he left United last year to join Inter Milan on a free transfer after the Manchester club agreed a £9m settlement to get him off their books.

United will pay Juventus an initial £12.85m with a further £6.85m in add ons for Ronaldo depending on the club and player’s success. He will complete a medical in Lisbon before joining up with the Portugal squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Ireland and Azerbaijan, either side of a friendly against Qatar, next month. Ronaldo is expected to make his ‘second debut’ for United against Newcastle on Sept. 11.

The Glazers had been presented with the opportunity to sign Ronaldo earlier in the summer but had resisted given that they were already committing almost £120m to sign Jadon Sancho and Varane from Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively.

But the owners decided to make an exception for Ronaldo once City entered the running for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner after resolving they could not allow a game-changing signing and one of their most revered former players to join the champions and team they are trying to usurp at the top of the Premier League.

How Ronaldo became Man Utd's Tom Brady

When Joel Glazer awoke at his Florida mansion on Thursday morning, there were plenty of Manchester United supporters already self-combusting at the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo signing for their bitter cross-city rivals.

Manchester City, at that stage, appeared Ronaldo’s most likely destination and the unthinkable was threatening to unfold. But it transpired it was not just United fans who were unable to stomach the idea of one of the most iconic players in their history pitching up at the club they had long kept at a comfortable distance but were now trying to catch.

With United having already committed their transfer budget on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, it looked as though there would be little room for manoeuvre financially given how the coronavirus pandemic had blown a £150 million hole in revenues. United, after all, had resisted the temptation to move for Ronaldo earlier in the summer when it became apparent he could leave Juventus.

And yet, during those urgent transatlantic conversations with Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice-chairman, Glazer quickly realised this was now a special case that demanded special attention – and swift action given City’s interest. As such, United’s co-chairman wasted little time giving the green light to a deal that will make Ronaldo the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

Glazer, in truth, had been in a not dissimilar position 18 months earlier when he sanctioned the signing of another superstar veteran on a money-spinning two-year contract in the hope of it proving a game-changer.

Less than a year after his arrival at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a 43-year-old Tom Brady helped to end their 18-year wait to win the Super Bowl and Glazer will hope Ronaldo, now 36 but with so much still to offer, can do for United what the legendary quarterback did for his NFL franchise as he targets a first Premier League title in nine years.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. - Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY

Rio Ferdinand had been one of the first to contact Ronaldo when word got out at the start of the week that he could be off to City and the former United defender formed part of a small, select group who mobilised to drive through a deal on Glazer’s say so. Sir Alex Ferguson was another key figure in that process.

The former United manager’s relationship he and Ferdinand enjoy with Ronaldo was decisive. Both had phone conversations with the Portugal forward and exchanged plentiful WhatsApp and text messages with the player as they made it plain there was only one decision to make. Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo’s international team-mate, joined the charm offensive later that night. By mid-morning on Friday, United knew a deal was in the bag as word began to spread among an excited first-team squad that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was joining their ranks. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could barely keep the smile off his face when he faced the media shortly after lunch.

Sources at City have claimed they ended up backing away from a deal but they had held extensive talks with Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, about a transfer after it became clear Harry Kane, their first-choice target, was staying at Tottenham and United appeared to take advantage of an impasse in discussions between Juventus and City. It was certainly no coincidence that United’s move gathered pace in the early afternoon on Thursday, soon after Glazer had been presented with the situation, given that Florida is five hours behind.

Some well-placed United sources have wondered if Ronaldo – a man very conscious of his own legacy and someone who craves the adulation – could really have brought himself to join City. Despite scoring 450 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid following his then-£80 million world-record move from United, he was never held in the same affection as he is at Old Trafford and the same was the case at Juventus, despite 101 goals in 134 games. “He will love being adored back in Manchester,” as one United source said.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his team's victory over FC Porto in a Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match,at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal. - AP

Even if he was born in Madeira and spent his formative years at Sporting Lisbon, there is certainly a sense of Ronaldo “coming home” by returning to United and, on and off the pitch, the deal is a no-brainer. The dressing room gets arguably the greatest player of all time, Solskjaer the proven goal-getter he craved and the commercial team the most marketable player on the planet. “Part of the reason the Glazers brought Brady in was to teach young, great athletes how to win,” sports consultant Marc Ganis, an associate of the Glazers, told Forbes about the logic behind the quarterback’s move to Tampa Bay. “That will have benefits for succeeding years even after Brady retires”. The same should be true of Ronaldo at United.

Yet having started the process of rebuilding bridges with United fans after the failed European Super League plot in April proved a final step too far for those who have been protesting against the Americans’ ownership for 16 years, Joel and his brother and fellow co-chairman, Avram, will also have known that Ronaldo going to City would have undermined the work they had done over the past few months.

The creation of a fan advisory board, talks over a fan share scheme and the arrival of Sancho and Varane would doubtless have been viewed through the prism of allowing Ronaldo to end up down the road. “All the talk about the importance of history and heritage in the wider debate with City would have gone out of the window had one of United’s most storied No 7s rejected them in the twilight of his career for the neighbours they’re trying to topple,” one source said.

In the end, such a scenario was averted. Now the onus is on Ronaldo to provide the Tom Brady effect.