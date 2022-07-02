Cristiano Ronaldo asks to leave Manchester United but club insist forward is not for sale - AP

Manchester United will fight to keep Cristiano Ronaldo after their iconic striker indicated he wants to leave the club.

The Premier League club declined to comment on Saturday night after it emerged that the 37-year-old icon has asked to end his second spell with the club should United receive a suitable offer.

But their position is very much that Ronaldo is not for sale and remains under contract at Old Trafford for at least one more season, after he re-joined them less than 12 months ago.

United also insist they have not received any offers for the veteran forward, despite uncertainty over his future and agent Jorge Mendes apparently investigating the possible market for his star client in recent weeks.

Chelsea, Napoli and Bayern Munich, who have distanced themselves from the pursuit of Ronaldo, publicly at least, are all understood to have been informed of the situation by Mendes.

Ronaldo is due back at pre-season training with new United manager Erik ten Hag on Monday after being given an extended break following a summer of international duty.

And, with United leaving for their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia on Friday, his immediate future is sure to dominate Ten Hag’s agenda.

Erik ten Hag talks to his players during first-team training - GETTY IMAGES

Ronaldo cut an unhappy figure over the closing weeks of last season as United’s bid to finish in the top four floundered badly.

And it was widely reported that the veteran striker had demanded a summer of significant squad strengthening for him to commit to the second year of his contract.

That deal, signed in late August 2021, was a two-year contract, with a standard club option to extend it for one more year.

But it has been widely accepted in the game that, given Ronaldo’s status, the decision of whether to see out the second year would lie entirely with him.

United paid £12.85 million to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford after a 12-year absence last summer - a fraction of the €100m Juventus paid Real Madrid in his previous transfer three years earlier.

Reports claim that Ronaldo has requested to be allowed to leave if a “suitable” offer is incoming, although there is no indication whether his contract contains a release clause.

At the start of last month, United’s official website published an interview in which their star asset described how he was looking forward to the new season.

And, as recently as last week when reports surfaced linking Ronaldo with Chelsea, United were adamant that he would stay with the club.

At the time, a spokesman said: “Cristiano is not for sale. We want, and fully expect, him to be with us next season.”

However, on Saturday night United declined to comment on reports that Ronaldo has decided he does not wish to remain at a club that struggled in finishing sixth in the Premier League last season and which has yet to add a new summer signing.

For the first time since 2010, United went through the month of June without having added a single new player in the summer window.

And, although deals are on-going for midfielder Frenkie de Jong, left-back Tyrell Malacia and Ajax centre-half Lisandro Martinez, United have yet to complete any of them for their new manager.

Given his phenomenal fitness levels, Ronaldo feels that he could still play at the highest level for three or four more years, outstripping former United stars Ryan Giggs and Teddy Sheringham who were both playing in the Premier League well past their 40th birthdays.

But he is apparently not prepared to “waste” one of those seasons in the relative obscurity of the Europa League, where United will be forced to play in the coming season.

Significantly, reports in Germany recently claimed Mendes had “offered” Ronaldo to Bayern - with the Munich club publicly refuting any interest.

Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes - REUTERS

And Mendes was seen meeting with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. Given the agent’s standing in the game, any number of targets could have been under discussion, but it is believed that Ronaldo’s status was one of the topics.

The striker, who turns 38 in February, was one of the few successful elements of United’s disastrous 2021-22, easily ending the campaign as the club’s top scorer, with 18 Premier League goals and 24 in all competitions.

His possible departure would also present Ten Hag with a major headache. Ronaldo’s countryman Bruno Fernandes was the only other United player to reach double figures in goals last season, and only just, with 10.

Mason Greenwood, suspended in January, was United’s third highest league scorer with five goals and Ronaldo’s exit would force Ten Hag into immediate and urgent action to land a striker replacement.

United’s frustrations in the transfer market to date will ease slightly with left-back Malacia due for a medical ahead of completing his move from Feyenoord for around £13m.