Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes reveals why Portuguese joined Manchester United over Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s agent Jorge Mendes revealed that the Portuguese winger chose to join Manchester United in 2003 as they were the only club who did not intend to send him straight back out on loan.

Arsenal were also interested in the Sporting starlet, but Mendes revealed that a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson and assurances over playing time was pivotal in Ronaldo’s decision.

Mendes said: “I’ve always maintained that the coach is, in the end, the most important component in any transfer.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a perfect answer. Every club wanted him, but they all wanted him to have another season loaned back to Sporting.

“The only person who seemed willing to take him on immediately was Sir Alex Ferguson and, at that time, I had no doubt it was the best solution.​

“My decision, made without a second thought, was that Manchester United was the ideal club for him.”

Ferguson had immediately registered his interest in Ronaldo after a spectacular performance against United in a friendly in August 2003.

The Portuguese went on to make 292 appearances for the club, scoring 118 goals, before joining Real Madrid for a then world record £80m transfer fee.​