The Brazilian national basketball team kicked off their FIBA Basketball World Cup experience with a win over New Zealand. And while Bulls center Cristiano Felicio played well in Brazil's victory, it was his appearance, not his stat line that caught the eye of Bulls Nation.

Feels like a lot of media outlets are glossing over the biggest NBA-related development of the offseason: Cristiano Felicio is wearing goggles in FIBA play pic.twitter.com/tNZjlStmJ7 — Will and the Lights (@WMuckian) September 1, 2019

🚨Cristiano Felicio is now wearing goggles, breakout season confirmed🚨 pic.twitter.com/Y3rnWAsfLt — Tyler Pleiss (@Tyler_Pleiss) July 31, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Felicio's new-look was a pair of goggles that definitely seemed to help him as his inside presence helped power Brazil to a 102-94 victory on Sunday.

Cristiano Felicio in 21 minutes for Brazil: 7 points on 2-for-8 shooting, 13 rebounds (8 o-boards), four fouls. Brazil beats New Zealand by eight. — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) September 1, 2019

The 6-foot-10 Brazilian big man played just over 20 minutes, finishing just short of a double-double, ending the game with 7 points, 13 rebounds and 2 assists.

Story continues

There is no word as to whether Felicio will don the 'Horace Grant-eque' goggles during the NBA season, but considering how well he has started off in FIBA competition, the look could make its NBA debut on October 7 against the Bucks. The NBA season can't get here fast enough.

Cristiano Felicio's new look shocks Bulls Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago