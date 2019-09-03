Cristiano Felicio's new look shocks Bulls Twitter

Michael Walton
NBC Sports Chicago

The Brazilian national basketball team kicked off their FIBA Basketball World Cup experience with a win over New Zealand. And while Bulls center Cristiano Felicio played well in Brazil's victory, it was his appearance, not his stat line that caught the eye of Bulls Nation. 

Felicio's new-look was a pair of goggles that definitely seemed to help him as his inside presence helped power Brazil to a 102-94 victory on Sunday. 

The 6-foot-10 Brazilian big man played just over 20 minutes, finishing just short of a double-double, ending the game with 7 points, 13 rebounds and 2 assists. 

There is no word as to whether Felicio will don the 'Horace Grant-eque' goggles during the NBA season, but considering how well he has started off in FIBA competition, the look could make its NBA debut on October 7 against the Bucks. The NBA season can't get here fast enough.

 

