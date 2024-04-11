Cristian Nava cleared to return for New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been a year and a half since New Mexico United fans have seen Cristian Nava on the pitch. The Albuquerque High graduate tore his ACL in the 2023 preseason and missed the entire year. He is now cleared to return and available for selection moving forward.

“There is like so much hunger because you do this for a living now,” said Nava. “Not being able to play for the last year has shown me to not take any moment for granted. Whether its in practice, whether its being in the locker room with the guys, don’t take those moments for granted because at any point in time it can be gone.”

While Nava is not expected to start in United’s next match for the U.S. Open Cup, his availability is a positive sign for New Mexico’s attacking ability moving forward. United’s open cup match is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Rio Rancho High School.

