Cristian Fiél named head coach of Hertha Berlin

Nuremberg coach Cristian Fiel is in the stadium before the German Bundesliga 2 soccer game between Hannover 96 and 1. FC Nuernberg at Heinz von Heiden-Arena. Fiél will succeed Pál Dardai as the head coach of Hertha Berlin, the second division club announced on 06 June. Swen Pförtner/dpa

Cristian Fiél will succeed Pál Dardai as the head coach of Hertha Berlin, the second division club announced on Thursday.

Fiél, who has been head coach at league rivals Nuremberg, signed a contract that runs until 2026, Hertha said.

"With his attacking and dominant style of play as well as his straightforward and open manner, Cristian fits in very well with our approach and we are delighted that he will be our head coach from the coming season," said Hertha sporting director Benjamin Weber.

Fiél is regarded as a promoter of promising talent, with young players like Can Uzun blossoming under him in Nuremberg.

The 44-year-old, who also played briefly for Union Berlin during his active career, is a fan of an attacking style of play. His main task, however, will be stabilizing Hertha's shaky defence.

As the Spanish-German was still under contract in Nuremberg until 2025, Hertha will have to pay a transfer fee. According to media reports, the amount is said to be around €500,000 ($544,000).

Hertha had announced before the last game of the season against Osnabrück that Dardai's contract as head coach would not be extended, but that the Hungarian would remain with the club in another capacity.

Hertha finished their first season in the second division after relegation in 2023 in a disappointing ninth place.