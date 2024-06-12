Cristante: ‘Italy know how to win’ and want repeat at EURO 2024

Bryan Cristante insists Italy ‘know how to win and want to repeat ourselves’ at EURO 2024, while Roma ‘made progress’ when Daniele De Rossi took over from Jose Mourinho.

The versatile midfielder is part of the Italy squad currently preparing for the tournament in Germany and is tipped to start in midfield against Albania on Saturday.

This is because Nicolò Barella and Nicolò Fagioli are still struggling with muscular issues and were not in training today, only working in the gym.

“We are fired up, ready and working hard after a wonderful training retreat,” Cristante told UEFA.com.

“We can’t wait to get started, there are so many fans here who make us feel at home, we knew there were a lot of Italians in Germany and they showed their passion even outside the hotel.

“We want to make them and all the Italians back home proud.”

Italy have had some mixed results in the European Championship, as they lost the Final in 2000 and 2016, but won the most recent edition by beating England in the Final at Wembley.

“EURO 2020 will remain a wonderful memory for all our lives, but this is football, you have to keep going and there is always a new competition. Now we’ve got to give our all to prove we’re still among the best teams.

“Perhaps this is a younger squad, but it is still talented and with a coach who is just as good. We have a lot of strong midfielders and it’s good to have that competition for places.

“We know how to win and we want to repeat ourselves.”

Cristante on tricky EURO 2024 group

Italy are in a tough group with Albania, Spain and Croatia, but the top two go through, along with the four best third-place finishers.

“Albania are tough to face and have many players who we are familiar with in Serie A, so perhaps that is the biggest danger, how well they know us,” continued Cristante.

“Starting well is even more important in such a tough group, as every game becomes fundamental. Spain and Croatia showed over the years they are great teams, but we showed it too. It’s difficult for us and for each of them too.”

Cristante was asked to choose his favourites to win EURO 2024.

“There are many good teams with a lot of experience, like England and France, but we are strong too, young and eager to prove ourselves in this tournament.

“We must aim for the maximum result and not set limits on ourselves. We can have our say against anyone.”

Cristante was also asked about the situation at Roma, where Mourinho was fired in January to bring in club legend De Rossi.

“We made further progress with De Rossi and improved as a team, now we have to continue for the next season the way we ended the last.”

De Rossi was part of the Italy squad that won the 2006 World Cup and then in Roberto Mancini’s staff at EURO 2020, so did he give any advice?

“We talk about everything, but he didn’t have anything specific about this. He was one of the best midfielders, so naturally any advice from him is always a pleasure.”