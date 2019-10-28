If crisis of confidence starting to infect Bears offense and coaching, reasons not hard to find

An overarching theme after Sunday's 17-16 loss was the apparent lack of confidence coach Matt Nagy displayed in his offense, opting for a 41-yard field goal attempt rather than run a play or two to improve his kicker's odds. A concerning corollary, however, is that his offense, chiefly quarterback Mitch Trubisky, again gave the head coach too many reasons to have a crisis of confidence in the area of the game that is his specialty.

And that may be the disturbing takeaway from the first three-game losing streak of Nagy's head-coaching tenure.

"Crisis of confidence" may be a strong descriptor for the Bears situation, except anything less than a coach's full confidence in his starting quarterback is by definition a "crisis."

Nagy defended his conservative approach to the final minute in the Chargers game, specifically that there were no issues of confidence in his team.

"It's not about concern about anything can go wrong," Nagy said on Monday. "That's not what this is. It's not about trust. It's about playing smart."

Ability to adapt missing

When I first broached the prospect last August that signs in late 2018 that the NFL was catching on to Nagy, alongside was that the league and its defensive coordinators were getting the measure of Trubisky.

Since then the offense has continued to backslide, such that it wouldn't be unthinkable that players begin to wonder about their coaches adapting and changing to stay ahead of the league.

At the most important single positions, with 32 NFL starts, Trubisky has been definitively exposed. That happens. At some point opponents in any line of work get a bead on what their competition is or isn't.

More concerning, however, is the lack of signs that he is or will be able to adapt and pivot. Every player has strengths, tendencies, weaknesses and so forth; some are able to use the first to overcome the other two (see: Brady, Tom; Rodgers, Aaron.) Trubisky has not, and if Sunday's actions were any indication, his coach is reaching that conclusion.

Nagy insists otherwise and is unlikely ever to utter a disparaging word about this quarterback.

"You're talking about a kid that wants it really, really bad," Nagy said. "He really truly cares. I told you how I am and what I've learned with how you need to be with quarterbacks.

"But at the same time there's also an accountability. There's that balance of when is it time and when do you want to start seeing you know that type of stuff and I think we're getting close to that. And he knows that."

Trubisky is playing like the quarterback who couldn't win the starting job at North Carolina from a player (Marquise Williams) who went undrafted, was once a camp arm with Green Bay, kicked around the CFL a couple seasons and was just drafted in the 10th round by the New York Guardians of Vince McMahon's XFL for 2020.

Red-zone issues revealing

The test kitchen is always the red zone, and Trubisky was unable to get the offense home for touchdowns on any of dozen plays run from inside the Los Angeles 20-yard line:

Trubisky threw three straight incompletions from the Chargers four after Kyle Fuller's first-quarter interception.

From the Chargers nine in the second quarter, the Bears ran three plays, two of them runs on either side of another Trubisky incompletion.

Just before halftime, starting from the Chargers 15, Trubisky completed just two of four passes before the offense settled for a third FG in the half.

Besides the lack of success on multiple red-zone opportunities, Nagy's confidence in the offense during Sunday's closing moments, particularly his quarterback, may have been understandably shaky after Trubisky had been guilty of egregious turnovers twice in successive possessions, and bad things had happened at the end of the immediately preceding possession.

Trubisky underthrew tight end Trey Burton along the right sideline, was intercepted, and the Chargers had the football at the Chicago 20 with a chance for a go-ahead touchdown. A holding penalty, dropped pass in the end zone and wide-right field goal attempt from 42 yards and the Bears managed to survive Trubisky's error.

Trubisky and the offense then almost immediately accorded the visitors a second chance, with defensive end Joey Bosa bull-rushing left tackle Charles Leno back into Trubisky, who fumbled while stumbling away from the contact. The turnover put the Chicago defense back on the field and the Chargers in business at the Chicago 26.

Three plays later, Rivers flipped to running back Aaron Ekeler for an eight-yard touchdown and a 17-16 Chargers lead with eight minutes to play.

Trubisky and the offense did manage to sustain something in response to the Chargers' score, But Montgomery lost three yards on second down and Trubisky took a sack on third, two of the negatives that Nagy cited among his reasons for not giving his offense another play or two to move the football and Pineiro closer to the north uprights.

"I'm very, very comfortable knowing what I did," Nagy said. "I'm very, very comfortable knowing that if I'm in that exact situation again, at that same yard line, I'm gonna do the same thing. You got me?

"From further back, I might do something different. I'm not going to tell you now because if we get in that situation, I'm telling everybody what I'm doing."

If crisis of confidence starting to infect Bears offense and coaching, reasons not hard to find originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago