Cris Cyborg says PFL changed plans after signing for Larissa Pacheco fight

It was supposed to be champion vs. champion, according to Cris Cyborg.

The Bellator women’s featherweight champion says she signed a bout agreement to fight against 2023 PFL season winner Larissa Pacheco in September. The champion showdown was a key missing piece of the big PFL vs. Bellator: Champions event, which took place in February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Despite putting pen to paper, Cyborg (27-2) is uncertain who she will face in her first fight since the PFL-Bellator acquisition.

“I just signed a deal to fight Larissa Pacheco – it was supposed to be September,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie Radio. “I was really happy. I was doing interviews, ‘Yes, (this is) the next one.’ And then what happened, the PFL talked with my team. They said they changed plans. They didn’t know when the date was going to be, so I’m looking forward to having a meeting with the PFL.”

Cyborg looks to continue her unbeaten run in the boxing ring Saturday when she faces Aria Wild this Saturday at Crypto Fight Night Off-Chain 1 at O2 Arena in London. It will be her second boxing fight since she last competed in MMA, which was a first-round finish of Cat Zingano at Bellator 300 in October.

Soon after her boxing fight, Cyborg hopes she can resume talks about her next MMA appearance, whether it be against Pacheco (23-4) or another key name that may be available.

“It was supposed to be champion vs. champion,” Cyborg said. “If not, if it’s for the Bellator belt, it’s probably going to be No. 1 contender in Bellator, Leah McCourt. Everbody is excited to see this fight, so let’s see. I have a lot of options, so they just have to put the plan together.”

cristiane-cyborg-santos-15-featured.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

gina-carano-cris-cyborg-santos.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-santos-6.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-santos-gina-carano-2.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Strikeforce: Carano vs. Cyborg

SAN JOSE, CA - AUGUST 15: Cris Cyborg (L) battles Gina Carano during their Middleweight Championship…

SAN JOSE, CA - AUGUST 15: Cris Cyborg (L) battles Gina Carano during their Middleweight Championship fight at Stikeforce: Carano vs. Cyborg on August 15, 2009 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Strikeforce: Carano vs. Cyborg

Cristiane Justino and Gina Carano

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-santos-10.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-santos-12.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-santos-14.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-santos-16.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-santos-2.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-santos-3.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-santos-7.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-santos-9.jpg

Cris Cyborg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-santos-13.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-santos-marloes-coenen.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-santos-18.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-santos-18-featured.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

marloes-coenen-cristiane-cyborg-santos.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-justino-invicta-fc-11

Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-justino-invicta-fc-13

Cristiane Justino

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Cyborg vs Van Duin

Cristiane Justino and Faith Van Duin

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Cris Cyborg Justino vs Faith Van Duin

Cristiane Justino and Faith Van Duin

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Cris Cyborg Justino vs Faith Van Duin

Cristiane Justino

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-justino-invicta-fc-13-1

Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

gina-carano-cristiane-cyborg-justino-lion-fight-23

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-justino-invicta-fc-15

Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-cyborg-ufc-fight-night-95-onsale-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg

Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; Cristiane “Cris Cyborg” Justino (red gloves) vs. Lina Lansberg (blue gloves)…

Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; Cristiane “Cris Cyborg” Justino (red gloves) vs. Lina Lansberg (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cristiane-justino-ufc-198

Cris Cyborg at UFC 198. (USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg

Cristiane Justino

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg

Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; Cristiane “Cris Cyborg” Justino (red gloves) vs. Lina Lansberg (blue gloves)…

Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; Cristiane “Cris Cyborg” Justino (red gloves) vs. Lina Lansberg (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg

Cristiane Justino

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg

Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; during Press Conference UFC Fight Night at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. Mandatory…

Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; during Press Conference UFC Fight Night at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cyborg-justino

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cyborg-justino-ufc-213-panel

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 214-Cyborg vs Evinger

July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg lands a kick against Tonya Evinger during UFC…

July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg lands a kick against Tonya Evinger during UFC 214 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 214-Cyborg vs Evinger

July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg pins Tonya Evinger to the cage during UFC…

July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg pins Tonya Evinger to the cage during UFC 214 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 214-Cyborg vs Evinger

July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg reacts following her victory against Tonya Evinger during…

July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg reacts following her victory against Tonya Evinger during UFC 214 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 214-Cyborg vs Evinger

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 214-Cyborg vs Evinger

Cris Cyborg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cyborg-redeemer-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-christ-redeemer-ufc-shot

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-holly-holm-ufc-219-pre

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-aug-2017

Cris Cyborg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-219-media-lunch

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-holly-holm-ufc-219-media-day-video-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-219-official-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-holly-holm-ufc-219-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-219-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-219

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-219

Cris Cyborg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 219-Cyborg vs Holm

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 219-Cyborg vs Holm

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-219-postfight-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-219-postfight-belt-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-yana-kunitskaya-ufc-222-media-day

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-yana-kunitskaya-ufc-222-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-222-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-yana-kunitskaya-ufc-222

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-222

Cris Cyborg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-222 copy

Cris Cyborg, UFC 222

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-222-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-yana-kunitskaya-ufc-222-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-post-ufc-222-belt

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

sean-shelby-cris-cyborg-tuf-28-tryouts

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-amanda-nunes-ufc-230-press-conference

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-amanda-nunes-ufc-230-press-conference-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-232-press-conference

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-232-press-conference-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-amanda-nunes-ufc-232-press-conference.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-232-press-conference-belt.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-232-press-conference-1.jpg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-232-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Cris Cyborg at UFC 232.

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-amanda-nunes-ufc-232-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-232

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 232-Cyborg vs Nunes

Dec 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) after her loss to Amanda…

Dec 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) after her loss to Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) during UFC 232 at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 232-Cyborg vs Nunes

Dec 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Amanda Nunes (blue gloves)…

Dec 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC 232 at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-post-ufc-232

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-felicia-spencer-ufc-240-media-day-video

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-felicia-spencer-ufc-240-weigh-ins-faceoff

Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-ufc-240-weigh-ins

Cris Cyborg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) is introduced before fighting Felicia Spencer…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) is introduced before fighting Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) is introduced before fighting Felicia Spencer…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) is introduced before fighting Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Cris Cyborg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) defeats Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) defeats Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cyborg-white-backstage-ufc-240

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-bellator-228

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

julia-budd-scott-coker-cris-cyborg-bellator-228

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

julia-budd-cris-cyborg-bellator-238-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-julia-budd-bellator-238-4

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-julia-budd-bellator-238-9

Cris Cyborg

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

scott-coker-cris-cyborg-bellator-238

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-bellator-249-faceoff-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-bellator-249-bts-weigh-ins-7

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator249-cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-249-cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-10

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-bellator-249-41

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-bellator-249-43

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-bellator-249-53

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-bellator-249-portrait

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-leslie-smith-bellator-259

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-leslie-smith-12

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-bellator-259

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cris-cyborg-scott-coker-bellator-259

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie