Cris Cyborg says PFL changed plans after signing for Larissa Pacheco fight
It was supposed to be champion vs. champion, according to Cris Cyborg.
The Bellator women’s featherweight champion says she signed a bout agreement to fight against 2023 PFL season winner Larissa Pacheco in September. The champion showdown was a key missing piece of the big PFL vs. Bellator: Champions event, which took place in February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Despite putting pen to paper, Cyborg (27-2) is uncertain who she will face in her first fight since the PFL-Bellator acquisition.
“I just signed a deal to fight Larissa Pacheco – it was supposed to be September,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie Radio. “I was really happy. I was doing interviews, ‘Yes, (this is) the next one.’ And then what happened, the PFL talked with my team. They said they changed plans. They didn’t know when the date was going to be, so I’m looking forward to having a meeting with the PFL.”
Cyborg looks to continue her unbeaten run in the boxing ring Saturday when she faces Aria Wild this Saturday at Crypto Fight Night Off-Chain 1 at O2 Arena in London. It will be her second boxing fight since she last competed in MMA, which was a first-round finish of Cat Zingano at Bellator 300 in October.
Soon after her boxing fight, Cyborg hopes she can resume talks about her next MMA appearance, whether it be against Pacheco (23-4) or another key name that may be available.
“It was supposed to be champion vs. champion,” Cyborg said. “If not, if it’s for the Bellator belt, it’s probably going to be No. 1 contender in Bellator, Leah McCourt. Everbody is excited to see this fight, so let’s see. I have a lot of options, so they just have to put the plan together.”
cristiane-cyborg-santos-15-featured.jpg
gina-carano-cris-cyborg-santos.jpg
cristiane-cyborg-santos-6.jpg
cristiane-cyborg-santos-gina-carano-2.jpg
Strikeforce: Carano vs. Cyborg
SAN JOSE, CA - AUGUST 15: Cris Cyborg (L) battles Gina Carano during their Middleweight Championship…
SAN JOSE, CA - AUGUST 15: Cris Cyborg (L) battles Gina Carano during their Middleweight Championship fight at Stikeforce: Carano vs. Cyborg on August 15, 2009 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Strikeforce: Carano vs. Cyborg
Cristiane Justino and Gina Carano
cristiane-cyborg-santos-10.jpg
cristiane-cyborg-santos-12.jpg
cristiane-cyborg-santos-14.jpg
cristiane-cyborg-santos-16.jpg
cristiane-cyborg.jpg
cristiane-cyborg-santos-2.jpg
cristiane-cyborg-santos-3.jpg
cristiane-cyborg-santos-7.jpg
cristiane-cyborg-santos-9.jpg
Cris Cyborg
cristiane-cyborg-santos-13.jpg
cristiane-cyborg-santos-marloes-coenen.jpg
cristiane-cyborg-santos-18.jpg
cristiane-cyborg-santos-18-featured.jpg
marloes-coenen-cristiane-cyborg-santos.jpg
cristiane-cyborg-justino-invicta-fc-11
Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino
cristiane-cyborg-justino-invicta-fc-13
Cristiane Justino
Cyborg vs Van Duin
Cristiane Justino and Faith Van Duin
Cris Cyborg Justino vs Faith Van Duin
Cristiane Justino and Faith Van Duin
Cris Cyborg Justino vs Faith Van Duin
Cristiane Justino
cristiane-justino-invicta-fc-13-1
Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino
gina-carano-cristiane-cyborg-justino-lion-fight-23
cristiane-justino-invicta-fc-15
Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino
cristiane-cyborg-ufc-fight-night-95-onsale-2
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg
Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; Cristiane “Cris Cyborg” Justino (red gloves) vs. Lina Lansberg (blue gloves)…
Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; Cristiane “Cris Cyborg” Justino (red gloves) vs. Lina Lansberg (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg
cristiane-justino-ufc-198
Cris Cyborg at UFC 198. (USA TODAY Sports)
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg
Cristiane Justino
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg
Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; Cristiane “Cris Cyborg” Justino (red gloves) vs. Lina Lansberg (blue gloves)…
Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; Cristiane “Cris Cyborg” Justino (red gloves) vs. Lina Lansberg (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg
Cristiane Justino
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg
Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; during Press Conference UFC Fight Night at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. Mandatory…
Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; during Press Conference UFC Fight Night at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports
cyborg-justino
cyborg-justino-ufc-213-panel
MMA: UFC 214-Cyborg vs Evinger
July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg lands a kick against Tonya Evinger during UFC…
July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg lands a kick against Tonya Evinger during UFC 214 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 214-Cyborg vs Evinger
July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg pins Tonya Evinger to the cage during UFC…
July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg pins Tonya Evinger to the cage during UFC 214 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 214-Cyborg vs Evinger
July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg reacts following her victory against Tonya Evinger during…
July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg reacts following her victory against Tonya Evinger during UFC 214 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 214-Cyborg vs Evinger
MMA: UFC 214-Cyborg vs Evinger
Cris Cyborg
cyborg-redeemer-2
cris-cyborg-christ-redeemer-ufc-shot
cris-cyborg-holly-holm-ufc-219-pre
cris-cyborg-aug-2017
Cris Cyborg
cris-cyborg-ufc-219-media-lunch
cris-cyborg-holly-holm-ufc-219-media-day-video-1
cris-cyborg-ufc-219-official-weigh-ins
cris-cyborg-holly-holm-ufc-219-ceremonial-weigh-ins
cris-cyborg-ufc-219-ceremonial-weigh-ins
cris-cyborg-ufc-219
cris-cyborg-ufc-219
Cris Cyborg
MMA: UFC 219-Cyborg vs Holm
MMA: UFC 219-Cyborg vs Holm
cris-cyborg-ufc-219-postfight-1
cris-cyborg-ufc-219-postfight-belt-1
cris-cyborg-yana-kunitskaya-ufc-222-media-day
cris-cyborg-yana-kunitskaya-ufc-222-ceremonial-weigh-ins
cris-cyborg-ufc-222-ceremonial-weigh-ins
cris-cyborg-yana-kunitskaya-ufc-222
cris-cyborg-ufc-222
Cris Cyborg
cris-cyborg-ufc-222 copy
Cris Cyborg, UFC 222
cris-cyborg-ufc-222-1
cris-cyborg-yana-kunitskaya-ufc-222-1
cris-cyborg-post-ufc-222-belt
sean-shelby-cris-cyborg-tuf-28-tryouts
cris-cyborg-amanda-nunes-ufc-230-press-conference
cris-cyborg-amanda-nunes-ufc-230-press-conference-1
cris-cyborg-ufc-232-press-conference
cris-cyborg-ufc-232-press-conference-1
cris-cyborg-amanda-nunes-ufc-232-press-conference.jpg
cris-cyborg-ufc-232-press-conference-belt.jpg
cris-cyborg-ufc-232-press-conference-1.jpg
cris-cyborg-ufc-232-ceremonial-weigh-ins
Cris Cyborg at UFC 232.
cris-cyborg-amanda-nunes-ufc-232-ceremonial-weigh-ins
Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.
Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.
cris-cyborg-ufc-232
MMA: UFC 232-Cyborg vs Nunes
Dec 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) after her loss to Amanda…
Dec 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) after her loss to Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) during UFC 232 at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 232-Cyborg vs Nunes
Dec 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Amanda Nunes (blue gloves)…
Dec 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC 232 at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
cris-cyborg-post-ufc-232
cris-cyborg-felicia-spencer-ufc-240-media-day-video
cris-cyborg-felicia-spencer-ufc-240-weigh-ins-faceoff
Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer
cris-cyborg-ufc-240-weigh-ins
Cris Cyborg
MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) is introduced before fighting Felicia Spencer…
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) is introduced before fighting Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) is introduced before fighting Felicia Spencer…
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) is introduced before fighting Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer
Cris Cyborg
MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) defeats Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…
Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) defeats Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
cyborg-white-backstage-ufc-240
cris-cyborg-bellator-228
julia-budd-scott-coker-cris-cyborg-bellator-228
julia-budd-cris-cyborg-bellator-238-ceremonial-weigh-ins
cris-cyborg-julia-budd-bellator-238-4
cris-cyborg-julia-budd-bellator-238-9
Cris Cyborg
scott-coker-cris-cyborg-bellator-238
cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-bellator-249-faceoff-1
cris-cyborg-bellator-249-bts-weigh-ins-7
bellator249-cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-1
bellator-249-cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-10
cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-bellator-249-41
cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-bellator-249-43
cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-bellator-249-53
cris-cyborg-bellator-249-portrait
cris-cyborg-leslie-smith-bellator-259
cris-cyborg-leslie-smith-12
cris-cyborg-bellator-259
cris-cyborg-scott-coker-bellator-259
