Cris Cyborg: Money has to be ‘right’ to face Claressa Shields in boxing
Cris Cyborg is eager to take on boxing middleweight champion Claressa Shields, but certain terms must align with her interests. Primarily, the concern is money.
While Cyborg is focused on her upcoming boxing bout against Aria Wild, who she faces Saturday at Crypto Fight Night Off-Chain 1 at O2 Arena in London, she is also aware of a potential challenge that awaits against Shields.
Both fighters have dabbled in the other’s primary combat sport; Shields is currently 2-1 in MMA under the PFL banner, while Cyborg is now 3-0 in professional boxing.
The pair have discussed the possibility of creating an intriguing matchup, and both appear to agree that boxing is the best arena. However, for Cyborg, multiple terms must be agreed upon, none more important than the fight purse.
“I think the money has to be right for this fight to happen,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie Radio. “Have to be close to MMA money, you know? People from boxing come into MMA because the money with girls is different.”
While money is Cyborg’s primary issue, others are also at play. Cyborg wants Shields, boxing’s undisputed middleweight champion (160 pounds), to drop weight. Cyborg, the Bellator women’s featherweight champion (145 pounds) would be willing to go up in weight a few pounds, but Shields coming down would be a trade-off for experience inside the ring. In fact, Shields will be moving even further away from Cyborg’s request for her next fight, when she competes at 175 pounds in July.
“She don’t want to drop the weight,” Cyborg said. “Now you guys see she’s going to go heavyweight. So, if I’m going to fight her it’s going to be 147, maybe 154 if the money is right. I know she can give up the weight. I can give up experience. I have two (boxing) fights.”
If all the terms can be met, Cyborg is excited for what could be one of the biggest women’s boxing fights of the year.
“You know the big difference, I’m a puncher,” Cyborg said. “So, I would like to fight 8 oz. gloves. It’s going to be different, she knows this. We’ve sparred before. But I believe if this fight happens, I think we have to have the agreement.
“Of course, I would like it. I think everybody would like to see this fight. She’s calling me out after my second boxing fight, so let’s see. It just depends on her now make it happen, and the money has to be right.”
