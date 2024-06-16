Cris Cyborg: Money has to be ‘right’ to face Claressa Shields in boxing

Cris Cyborg is eager to take on boxing middleweight champion Claressa Shields, but certain terms must align with her interests. Primarily, the concern is money.

While Cyborg is focused on her upcoming boxing bout against Aria Wild, who she faces Saturday at Crypto Fight Night Off-Chain 1 at O2 Arena in London, she is also aware of a potential challenge that awaits against Shields.

Both fighters have dabbled in the other’s primary combat sport; Shields is currently 2-1 in MMA under the PFL banner, while Cyborg is now 3-0 in professional boxing.

The pair have discussed the possibility of creating an intriguing matchup, and both appear to agree that boxing is the best arena. However, for Cyborg, multiple terms must be agreed upon, none more important than the fight purse.

“I think the money has to be right for this fight to happen,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie Radio. “Have to be close to MMA money, you know? People from boxing come into MMA because the money with girls is different.”

While money is Cyborg’s primary issue, others are also at play. Cyborg wants Shields, boxing’s undisputed middleweight champion (160 pounds), to drop weight. Cyborg, the Bellator women’s featherweight champion (145 pounds) would be willing to go up in weight a few pounds, but Shields coming down would be a trade-off for experience inside the ring. In fact, Shields will be moving even further away from Cyborg’s request for her next fight, when she competes at 175 pounds in July.

“She don’t want to drop the weight,” Cyborg said. “Now you guys see she’s going to go heavyweight. So, if I’m going to fight her it’s going to be 147, maybe 154 if the money is right. I know she can give up the weight. I can give up experience. I have two (boxing) fights.”

If all the terms can be met, Cyborg is excited for what could be one of the biggest women’s boxing fights of the year.

“You know the big difference, I’m a puncher,” Cyborg said. “So, I would like to fight 8 oz. gloves. It’s going to be different, she knows this. We’ve sparred before. But I believe if this fight happens, I think we have to have the agreement.

“Of course, I would like it. I think everybody would like to see this fight. She’s calling me out after my second boxing fight, so let’s see. It just depends on her now make it happen, and the money has to be right.”

cristiane-cyborg-santos-15-featured.jpg

gina-carano-cris-cyborg-santos.jpg

cristiane-cyborg-santos-6.jpg

cristiane-cyborg-santos-gina-carano-2.jpg

Strikeforce: Carano vs. Cyborg

SAN JOSE, CA - AUGUST 15: Cris Cyborg (L) battles Gina Carano during their Middleweight Championship…

SAN JOSE, CA - AUGUST 15: Cris Cyborg (L) battles Gina Carano during their Middleweight Championship fight at Stikeforce: Carano vs. Cyborg on August 15, 2009 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

more

Strikeforce: Carano vs. Cyborg

Cristiane Justino and Gina Carano

cristiane-cyborg-santos-10.jpg

cristiane-cyborg-santos-12.jpg

cristiane-cyborg-santos-14.jpg

cristiane-cyborg-santos-16.jpg

cristiane-cyborg.jpg

cristiane-cyborg-santos-2.jpg

cristiane-cyborg-santos-3.jpg

cristiane-cyborg-santos-7.jpg

cristiane-cyborg-santos-9.jpg

Cris Cyborg

cristiane-cyborg-santos-13.jpg

cristiane-cyborg-santos-marloes-coenen.jpg

cristiane-cyborg-santos-18.jpg

cristiane-cyborg-santos-18-featured.jpg

marloes-coenen-cristiane-cyborg-santos.jpg

cristiane-cyborg-justino-invicta-fc-11

Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino

cristiane-cyborg-justino-invicta-fc-13

Cristiane Justino

Cyborg vs Van Duin

Cristiane Justino and Faith Van Duin

Cris Cyborg Justino vs Faith Van Duin

Cristiane Justino and Faith Van Duin

Cris Cyborg Justino vs Faith Van Duin

Cristiane Justino

cristiane-justino-invicta-fc-13-1

Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino

gina-carano-cristiane-cyborg-justino-lion-fight-23

cristiane-justino-invicta-fc-15

Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino

cristiane-cyborg-ufc-fight-night-95-onsale-2

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg

Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; Cristiane “Cris Cyborg” Justino (red gloves) vs. Lina Lansberg (blue gloves)…

Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; Cristiane “Cris Cyborg” Justino (red gloves) vs. Lina Lansberg (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg

cristiane-justino-ufc-198

Cris Cyborg at UFC 198. (USA TODAY Sports)

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg

Cristiane Justino

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg

Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; Cristiane “Cris Cyborg” Justino (red gloves) vs. Lina Lansberg (blue gloves)…

Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; Cristiane “Cris Cyborg” Justino (red gloves) vs. Lina Lansberg (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg

Cristiane Justino

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg

Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; during Press Conference UFC Fight Night at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. Mandatory…

Sep 24, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; during Press Conference UFC Fight Night at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

cyborg-justino

cyborg-justino-ufc-213-panel

MMA: UFC 214-Cyborg vs Evinger

July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg lands a kick against Tonya Evinger during UFC…

July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg lands a kick against Tonya Evinger during UFC 214 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 214-Cyborg vs Evinger

July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg pins Tonya Evinger to the cage during UFC…

July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg pins Tonya Evinger to the cage during UFC 214 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 214-Cyborg vs Evinger

July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg reacts following her victory against Tonya Evinger during…

July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg reacts following her victory against Tonya Evinger during UFC 214 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 214-Cyborg vs Evinger

MMA: UFC 214-Cyborg vs Evinger

Cris Cyborg

cyborg-redeemer-2

cris-cyborg-christ-redeemer-ufc-shot

cris-cyborg-holly-holm-ufc-219-pre

cris-cyborg-aug-2017

Cris Cyborg

cris-cyborg-ufc-219-media-lunch

cris-cyborg-holly-holm-ufc-219-media-day-video-1

cris-cyborg-ufc-219-official-weigh-ins

cris-cyborg-holly-holm-ufc-219-ceremonial-weigh-ins

cris-cyborg-ufc-219-ceremonial-weigh-ins

cris-cyborg-ufc-219

cris-cyborg-ufc-219

Cris Cyborg

MMA: UFC 219-Cyborg vs Holm

MMA: UFC 219-Cyborg vs Holm

cris-cyborg-ufc-219-postfight-1

cris-cyborg-ufc-219-postfight-belt-1

cris-cyborg-yana-kunitskaya-ufc-222-media-day

cris-cyborg-yana-kunitskaya-ufc-222-ceremonial-weigh-ins

cris-cyborg-ufc-222-ceremonial-weigh-ins

cris-cyborg-yana-kunitskaya-ufc-222

cris-cyborg-ufc-222

Cris Cyborg

cris-cyborg-ufc-222 copy

Cris Cyborg, UFC 222

cris-cyborg-ufc-222-1

cris-cyborg-yana-kunitskaya-ufc-222-1

cris-cyborg-post-ufc-222-belt

sean-shelby-cris-cyborg-tuf-28-tryouts

cris-cyborg-amanda-nunes-ufc-230-press-conference

cris-cyborg-amanda-nunes-ufc-230-press-conference-1

cris-cyborg-ufc-232-press-conference

cris-cyborg-ufc-232-press-conference-1

cris-cyborg-amanda-nunes-ufc-232-press-conference.jpg

cris-cyborg-ufc-232-press-conference-belt.jpg

cris-cyborg-ufc-232-press-conference-1.jpg

cris-cyborg-ufc-232-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Cris Cyborg at UFC 232.

cris-cyborg-amanda-nunes-ufc-232-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

more

cris-cyborg-ufc-232

MMA: UFC 232-Cyborg vs Nunes

Dec 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) after her loss to Amanda…

Dec 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) after her loss to Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) during UFC 232 at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 232-Cyborg vs Nunes

Dec 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Amanda Nunes (blue gloves)…

Dec 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC 232 at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

more

cris-cyborg-post-ufc-232

cris-cyborg-felicia-spencer-ufc-240-media-day-video

cris-cyborg-felicia-spencer-ufc-240-weigh-ins-faceoff

Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer

cris-cyborg-ufc-240-weigh-ins

Cris Cyborg

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) is introduced before fighting Felicia Spencer…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) is introduced before fighting Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) is introduced before fighting Felicia Spencer…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) is introduced before fighting Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Cris Cyborg

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

MMA: UFC 240-Cyborg vs Spencer

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) defeats Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during…

Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Cris Cyborg (red gloves) defeats Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

more

cyborg-white-backstage-ufc-240

cris-cyborg-bellator-228

julia-budd-scott-coker-cris-cyborg-bellator-228

julia-budd-cris-cyborg-bellator-238-ceremonial-weigh-ins

cris-cyborg-julia-budd-bellator-238-4

cris-cyborg-julia-budd-bellator-238-9

Cris Cyborg

scott-coker-cris-cyborg-bellator-238

cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-bellator-249-faceoff-1

cris-cyborg-bellator-249-bts-weigh-ins-7

bellator249-cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-1

bellator-249-cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-10

cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-bellator-249-41

cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-bellator-249-43

cris-cyborg-arlene-blencowe-bellator-249-53

cris-cyborg-bellator-249-portrait

cris-cyborg-leslie-smith-bellator-259

cris-cyborg-leslie-smith-12

cris-cyborg-bellator-259

cris-cyborg-scott-coker-bellator-259

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie