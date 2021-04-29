Cris Collinsworth takes us inside PFF's mock draft simulator

Trojan Sports

The NFL draft kicks off Thursday evening, and USC could have its largest draft class since 2015 when six Trojans were selected. This year, USC has seven draft entrants and we're projecting six of them to be taken over the course of the seven rounds the next few days in OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, DT Jay Tufele, S Talanoa Hufanga, DT Marlon Tuipulotu and CB Olaijah Griffin, while WR Tyler Vaughns will also hope to hear his name called. Round 1 of the draft starts at 5 p.m. PT Thursday on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network and continues with rounds 2-3 starting at 4 p.m. PT Friday and the final four rounds starting at 9 a.m. PT Saturday.