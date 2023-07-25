Cris Collinsworth: It's stupid, but I like Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl

NBC "Sunday Night Football" analyst Cris Collinsworth.

During an appearance Monday on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams," NBC analyst and former Bengals receiver Cris Collinsworth explained why he likes Cincinnati to win its first Super Bowl in franchise history this season.

Collinsworth, the majority owner of Pro Football Focus, said the health of starting quarterback Joe Burrow entering the season is enough for him to believe the team can emerge from some stiff competition in the AFC.

"Honestly, my pick to win the Super Bowl, even though it's stupid to say it, is the Bengals," Collinsworth told Adams. "Even though I should pick Philadelphia … because they've got the easier path. Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco (in the NFC) take your pick. I can't name another (NFC contender) honestly. Whereas in the AFC, you've got to slug your way - just to get out of the AFC North is gonna be hard for Cincinnati. … This is a really tough conference. But Joe Burrow walks into this season healthy for the first time."

Video via Twitter from Adams:

