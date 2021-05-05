Cris Collinsworth ranked Dyami Brown among top three receivers in NFL Draft

Collinsworth had Dyami Brown with top three receivers in NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the Washington Football Team prepared to make the No. 82 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the choice was not too complicated. North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown was still on the board, and that opportunity was too good to pass up.

Former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Cris Collinsworth agrees that Brown falling to Washington in the third round was the perfect scenario for the team. In fact, he couldn't believe that the pass-catcher was still on the board at all as Day 2 began.

“I had him in the first round," Collinsworth said on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman in an episode that featured head coach Ron Rivera. "I watched so much tape on him, my initial impulse was this guy belongs with the top three players,"

Collinsworth is talking about the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. Those three wide receivers were essentially the consensus top three at the position heading into the draft and that became the reality as they were the first three off the board early in the first round.

However, while others saw a somewhat large gap between those pass catchers and the rest, Collinsworth felt that Brown wasn't too behind. Seeing him as an all-around talent, he was surprised he lasted as long as he did.

As for Rivera, he can attest to how talented of a player Brown is and how grateful he is that the wide receiver did fall to them. Evaluating him throughout the draft process, there is a lot to like.

“He has some traits that you really do love, absolutely," Rivera said. He’s got tremendous speed, good quickness off the line of scrimmage, he makes people miss.”

The speed is something that jumps out immediately, as Brown is just the latest burner to join Washington's offense. Yet another aspect of his game that Rivera loves is his ability to come down with the football in contested situations. It's something he noticed early on as he scouted the wide receiver and he's compared it to the likes of Terry McLaurin.

Referencing a PFF stat -- a company Collinsworth is the owner and chairman of -- Rivera stated that those 50-50 balls typically work “really high" in Brown's favor.

“That’s one thing that really stood out when you watched him," Brown said. "In traffic, getting hit in a group of people he seems to come up with the ball.”

Collinsworth has his eyes on Brown in terms of who could have the biggest impact out of the gate of Washington's draft class. It's clear he feels Washington got a steal in the third round.

“If there’s going to be a breakout player on your football team this year. Just know this, I’m predicting this first, this guy [Brown] might be the guy," Collinsworth said.