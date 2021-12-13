Cris Collinsworth praises honesty of Aaron Rodgers, who misled on COVID-19 vaccination status

Aaron Rodgers might win another MVP award this season, but after his "immunization"-vaccination debacle, he's not taking home any trophies for his honesty.

Unless NBC and Sunday Night Football announcer Cris Collinsworth has a say.

The game wasn't even a blowout yet. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers trailed the visiting Chicago Bears 10-7 with about five minutes before halftime in a 45-30 Green Bay win when Collinsworth delved into his hagiography on the quarterback, who misled the public about his vaccination status against COVID-19 until he tested positive in early November.

"He doesn't care. Have you seen a guy, and in particular this year, be more honest about everything?" Collinsworth effused. "You may not agree with everything he says, but we have heard from the beginning of this entire season exactly what he thinks about everything."

ah, yes, the famously honest, this year, Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/pa8M484jgF — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 13, 2021

Collinsworth, 62, wasn't advocating one way or another on the vaccine topic, and appeared to be complimenting Rodgers' openness to discussing various topics during his weekly news conferences and his Tuesday appearances on the "Pat McAfee Show."

But one of the most present faces in NFL broadcasting apparently sees no problem with the way Rodgers handled the situation, even after the quarterback himself admitted to not being upfront; in August, Rodgers told reporters he was "immunized."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates as he walks off the field following the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

Last year, Collinsworth and broadcast partner Al Michaels faced criticism after they poked fun at the fact they had to wear masks in the booth during an early-season game in San Francisco. Later in the season, Collinsworth again found himself in hot water for a comment about being "blown away" by female fans' NFL knowledge. He quickly apologized.

Rodgers had four touchdown passes in the win and moved to 22-5 lifetime against the Bears.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cris Collinsworth likes Aaron Rodgers' 'honesty' in 2021 NFL season