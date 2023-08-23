Cris Collinsworth finally picks the Bengals to win the Super Bowl

Former Cincinnati Bengals great Cris Collinsworth doesn’t usually pick the team to win the big one.

That’s changed this year.

Appearing on “Good Morning Football,” Collinsworth reinforced his recent comments about the Bengals being his Super Bowl pick this year.

“I’m picking the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time in my entire life,” Collinsworth said. “I think that Joe Burrow is too good to not have a ring on his finger. Look at the skill positions around this guy…which team’s skill position players would you rather have?”

Collinsworth also throws out an interesting note on the topic of the AFC North, saying that the brutally tough division actually helps the team in a battle-tested sense by the time the playoffs arrive.

Bengals fans would likely be inclined to cautiously agree, especially now that it appears — thanks to the latest Joe Burrow injury updates — that things will be just fine under center for Week 1.

