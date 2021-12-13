Cris Collinsworth praises honesty of Aaron Rodgers, who misrepresented vaccination status for half the season

Look, you can think whatever you want about Aaron Rodgers and his decision-making, but it is a provable truth that the Green Bay Packers quarterback willfully misled the public about his vaccination status for half the season.

Rodgers, who remains unvaccinated, was asked if he was vaccinated before the season. Rather than say yes or no, he famously said he was "immunized." He was asked a follow-up question about his apparent decision to get vaccinated and answered it as if he were vaccinated.

Rodgers proceeded to appear before reporters unmasked, a violation of NFL COVID-19 protocols, throughout the season until he tested positive for COVID-19, the handling of which revealed that he was unvaccinated.

He was very open with his thoughts after that, but only after the illusion was shattered. Of course, he also claimed he would have said he wasn't vaccinated had he been asked a follow-up question, which a reporter did, so it's not even like the misrepresentations stopped there.

All of this is to say that if you are going to praise Rodgers for something this season, you're probably not picking his honesty. Unless you are NBC Sports color commentator Cris Collinsworth, who enthusiastically praised Rodgers for his honesty during Sunday night's game between the Packers and Chicago Bears.

"Have you seen a guy, and in particular this year, be more honest..." AND we're going to have to stop you right there, Cris pic.twitter.com/X4zN1Za3Fm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2021

Collinsworth's commentary:

"He doesn't care. Have you seen a guy, and in particular this year, be more honest about everything. You may not agree with everything he says, but we have heard from the beginning of this entire season exactly what he thinks about everything.

Story continues

Collinsworth is not wrong in saying Rodgers has been clear with what he thinks, but as far as what he has done, well, pretty much the entire NFL has been more honest.

It was an odd moment from a mostly respected broadcaster, albeit one who is sometimes criticized for being overly laudatory about star players. Judging from how social media received Collinsworth's Rodgers comments, this probably won't help that reputation.

Is @CollinsworthPFF asking if we’ve seen a guy be more honest than Aaron Rodgers? Nah. That didn’t just happen. — Jason Goff (@Jason1Goff) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth: Have you seen a guy be more honest than Aaron Rodgers this season about everything... pic.twitter.com/k3bL1nPrgU — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) December 13, 2021

Collinsworth seems to be leaving something out when pumping up Aaron Rodgers' honesty... — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) December 13, 2021

Collinsworth is really asking if we've seen anyone who has ever been more honest than AARON RODGERS this year? Are you effin' kidding me? What a hack. — Michael Salfino (@MichaelSalfino) December 13, 2021

"Have you ever heard a guy be more honest ..." - Collinsworth on Aaron Rodgers



Uh, yes, Cris, most definitely have heard others be more honest — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth: “Have you ever seen someone as honest about everything as Aaron Rodgers?” pic.twitter.com/gKybNG9XcX — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 13, 2021

Collinsworth popping vertebrae trying to praise Rodgers for honesty. What a fool. — Jim Souhan (@SouhanStrib) December 13, 2021

ah, yes, the famously honest, this year, Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/pa8M484jgF — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 13, 2021