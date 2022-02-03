Cris Carter explains what has made Odell Beckham Jr. a perfect fit for the Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. has come into his own since joining the Los Angeles Rams (thank you Odell Beckham Sr.) and he’s now just one game away from potentially winning his first Super Bowl. In an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Hall of Fame wideout Cris Carter discussed why Beckham has been such a perfect fit for the Rams.

Carter highlights Beckham’s ability to work off of Cooper Kupp as a reason why he’s having loads of success with the Rams. When teams shade coverages to try and contain Kupp, Matthew Stafford has gradually improved his trust in targeting Beckham, especially in single-coverage situations.

“The wide receiver that’s had the sensational season in Cooper Kupp, they did need another threat on the other side, and that’s what OBJ has been able to do,” Carter said.

What has made the @RamsNFL and Odell Beckham Jr. an ideal match?

@criscarter80 breaks it down. pic.twitter.com/ULrULMBgTw — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 3, 2022

Before arriving in Los Angeles earlier this season, some people questioned whether or not Beckham was still a viable starting wide receiver in the NFL. Beckham had a rough stint with the Cleveland Browns, but we now know that the Pro Bowl wideout just wasn’t an ideal fit with the Browns.

Throughout his eight regular-season games with the Rams, Beckham racked up 27 receptions, 305 yards, and five touchdowns. While securing the first playoff win of his career, Beckham recorded four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown in the wild-card round versus the Arizona Cardinals.

The former first-round pick would follow that up with a productive outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round with six catches for 69 yards. But he saved his best for the NFC title game, posting nine receptions for 113 yards, giving him 100-plus yards in a game for the first time since Week 6 of the 2019 season and nine-plus receptions for the first time since 2018.

Story continues

Kupp has put together a special season with the Rams and when Robert Woods went down with an unfortunate season-ending injury, Beckham arrived at a perfect time for Los Angeles. While injuries and other occurrences have limited his production in recent years, Beckham has been one of the many reasons why the Rams are hosting the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

List