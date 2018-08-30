Cris Carter: Adrian Peterson stinks, just like I did with the Dolphins

Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter remembers how his own career ended, and he thinks future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson is due for a similar ending.

Carter, who played his 16th and final season in Miami and caught just eight passes, believes Peterson is in for a similar season in Washington this year.

“Did you see me in a Dolphins uniform?” Carter told USA Today. “I had no business playing that season. I wouldn’t have admitted it, either. These guys get so sensitive about everything. Adrian had better get over himself. We were all great. But at the end, we all smelled like a baby’s diaper.”

Peterson heard Carter make similar comments on FS1 and was not happy about it.

“Watching some of the things they said about me, man, it really hurt me to the core,” Peterson told USA Today. “Not only are they black men, but these are people I looked up to. And these are people that made mistakes, especially Cris Carter. So some of the things that came out of his mouth, not only personally, but about me as a player – aw, he’s washed up and this, that and the other, and he should just retire – how dare you.

Peterson insists he has plenty of gas left in the tank and even thinks he can lead the league in rushing. That’s a pipe dream, but he’ll at least try to be better than Carter was with the Dolphins.