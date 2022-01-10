Some on Crimson Tide roster playing in fourth national championship game

Nick Saban has spoiled the Alabama fanbase with six national championship, eight SEC championships and has the Crimson Tide playing in their ninth national championship game since 2009.

Yet again, he has the Tide playing for a national championship trying to earn the programs nineteenth all-time.

There are a few fifth-year seniors on the roster that will participate in their fourth national championship game themselves.

Two notable seniors are running back Brian Robinson and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis.

Robinson waited his turn sitting behind good talent at the running back spot and got the chance to earn his keep this season as the season.

He rushed for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged a solid 5.1 yards per carry in his first season as a starter at the running back position. In his last outing, Robinson tallied 204 yards at a 7.8 yards per carry clip on the ground against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Robinson averaged just 3.4 yards per carry in their 41-24 win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4.

Experts expect the Georgia defense to perform better in this game compared to the previous matchup. I don’t see any reason to suspect such, however.

The other fifth-year senior in a starting spot, and playing a big role well, is Mathis on the interior defensive line.

Mathis has gotten to the quarterback nine times on the year, has forced a fumble and has recovered two loose balls himself.

In the Cincinnati game Mathis recorded just three tackles but got to the quarterback and recorded a sack in his third consecutive game.

These guys are playmakers and bring a ton of experience to an otherwise young Alabama football team.

You can watch Alabama take on the Georgia Bulldogs live from Indianapolis on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. CST.

