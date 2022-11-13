Crimson Tide rises in the Week 12 AP Poll
Each week it seems like we have another team eliminated from the college football playoff race. This week Oregon and Ole Miss were both eliminated after suffering their second losses of the season.
Despite the Ole Miss elimination, the SEC is sitting in a very good spot to sneak two teams into the playoffs. Four of the top eight-ranked teams in the country come from the south and the Georgia Bulldogs remain ranked No.1
The Week 12 AP Poll sees the Crimson Tide rising to spot No. 8 after a big road win against Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tide’s only two losses came against No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 LSU. While it is highly unlikely that Alabama finds a path in, it is clear the committee still thinks very highly of Nick Saban’s squad.
Even if the Tide can’t find a way to the playoffs, it is important to beat Auburn and win whichever bowl game they end up in to head into the off-season on a good note.
New @AP_Top25 poll
1-Georgia
2-Ohio St
3-Michigan
4-TCU
5-Tennessee
6-LSU
7-USC
8-Bama
9-Clemson
10-Utah
11-Penn St
12-Oregon
13-UNC
14-Ole Miss
15-Washington
16-UCLA
17-UCF
18-Notre Dame
19-Kansas St
20-Florida St
21-Tulane
22-Cincinnati
23-Coastal
24-Okla St
25-Oregon St
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 13, 2022
Report Card: Grading Alabama's 30-24 win over Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin voices frustration when asked about loss to Alabama
