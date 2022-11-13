Crimson Tide rises in the Week 12 AP Poll

Each week it seems like we have another team eliminated from the college football playoff race. This week Oregon and Ole Miss were both eliminated after suffering their second losses of the season.

Despite the Ole Miss elimination, the SEC is sitting in a very good spot to sneak two teams into the playoffs. Four of the top eight-ranked teams in the country come from the south and the Georgia Bulldogs remain ranked No.1

The Week 12 AP Poll sees the Crimson Tide rising to spot No. 8 after a big road win against Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tide’s only two losses came against No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 LSU. While it is highly unlikely that Alabama finds a path in, it is clear the committee still thinks very highly of Nick Saban’s squad.

Even if the Tide can’t find a way to the playoffs, it is important to beat Auburn and win whichever bowl game they end up in to head into the off-season on a good note.

New @AP_Top25 poll 1-Georgia

2-Ohio St

3-Michigan

4-TCU

5-Tennessee

6-LSU

7-USC

8-Bama

9-Clemson

10-Utah

11-Penn St

12-Oregon

13-UNC

14-Ole Miss

15-Washington

16-UCLA

17-UCF

18-Notre Dame

19-Kansas St

20-Florida St

21-Tulane

22-Cincinnati

23-Coastal

24-Okla St

25-Oregon St — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 13, 2022

Report Card: Grading Alabama's 30-24 win over Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin voices frustration when asked about loss to Alabama

