Crimson Tide return to the top spot in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Alabama took down the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2021 SEC Championship, which allowed for Alabama to not only win a ring, but make the College Football Playoffs and reclaim the top spot as the No. 1 team in the nation on all polls.
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has Georgia falling to No. 3, and Michigan and Alabama both moving up.
Michigan managed to steal five first-place votes from Alabama, but the Crimson Tide still received 54 total votes for the No. 1 ranking.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Alabama
12-1
1,540 (54)
+1
2
12-1
1,474 (5)
+1
3
12-1
1,420
-2
4
Cincinnati
13-0
1,392
–
5
11-1
1,266
+1
6
Baylor
11-2
1,204
+3
7
10-2
1,170
–
8
Ole Miss
10-2
1,134
–
9
Oklahoma State
11-2
1,036
-4
10
10-2
903
+3
11
Utah
10-3
893
+6
12
Pittsburgh
11-2
886
+3
13
10-2
853
-2
14
BYU
10-2
792
–
15
10-3
589
-5
16
Iowa
10-3
561
-4
17
UL-Lafayette
12-1
444
+4
18
NC State
9-3
436
+2
19
Wake Forest
10-3
389
-1
20
Kentucky
9-3
327
+2
21
Houston
11-2
315
-5
22
Clemson
9-3
252
+2
23
Texas A&M
8-4
239
–
24
Arkansas
8-4
185
+1
25
Texas-San Antonio
12-1
146
+2
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 19 San Diego State
Others receiving votes:
Wisconsin 105; Utah State 85; San Diego State 62; Minnesota 17; Air Force 15; Penn State 5; Fresno State 5; UCLA 3; Mississippi State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Appalachian State 2; Purdue 1.
