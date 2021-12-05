Crimson Tide return to the top spot in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama took down the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2021 SEC Championship, which allowed for Alabama to not only win a ring, but make the College Football Playoffs and reclaim the top spot as the No. 1 team in the nation on all polls.

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has Georgia falling to No. 3, and Michigan and Alabama both moving up.

Michigan managed to steal five first-place votes from Alabama, but the Crimson Tide still received 54 total votes for the No. 1 ranking.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Alabama

12-1

1,540 (54)

+1

2

Michigan

12-1

1,474 (5)

+1

3

Georgia

12-1

1,420

-2

4

Cincinnati

13-0

1,392

5

Notre Dame

11-1

1,266

+1

6

Baylor

11-2

1,204

+3

7

Ohio State

10-2

1,170

8

Ole Miss

10-2

1,134

9

Oklahoma State

11-2

1,036

-4

10

Michigan State

10-2

903

+3

11

Utah

10-3

893

+6

12

Pittsburgh

11-2

886

+3

13

Oklahoma

10-2

853

-2

14

BYU

10-2

792

15

Oregon

10-3

589

-5

16

Iowa

10-3

561

-4

17

UL-Lafayette

12-1

444

+4

18

NC State

9-3

436

+2

19

Wake Forest

10-3

389

-1

20

Kentucky

9-3

327

+2

21

Houston

11-2

315

-5

22

Clemson

9-3

252

+2

23

Texas A&M

8-4

239

24

Arkansas

8-4

185

+1

25

Texas-San Antonio

12-1

146

+2

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 19 San Diego State

Others receiving votes:

Wisconsin 105; Utah State 85; San Diego State 62; Minnesota 17; Air Force 15; Penn State 5; Fresno State 5; UCLA 3; Mississippi State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Appalachian State 2; Purdue 1.

