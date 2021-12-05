Crimson Tide return to the top spot in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Alabama took down the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2021 SEC Championship, which allowed for Alabama to not only win a ring, but make the College Football Playoffs and reclaim the top spot as the No. 1 team in the nation on all polls.

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has Georgia falling to No. 3, and Michigan and Alabama both moving up.

Michigan managed to steal five first-place votes from Alabama, but the Crimson Tide still received 54 total votes for the No. 1 ranking.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 12-1 1,540 (54) +1 2 Michigan 12-1 1,474 (5) +1 3 Georgia 12-1 1,420 -2 4 Cincinnati 13-0 1,392 – 5 Notre Dame 11-1 1,266 +1 6 Baylor 11-2 1,204 +3 7 Ohio State 10-2 1,170 – 8 Ole Miss 10-2 1,134 – 9 Oklahoma State 11-2 1,036 -4 10 Michigan State 10-2 903 +3 11 Utah 10-3 893 +6 12 Pittsburgh 11-2 886 +3 13 Oklahoma 10-2 853 -2 14 BYU 10-2 792 – 15 Oregon 10-3 589 -5 16 Iowa 10-3 561 -4 17 UL-Lafayette 12-1 444 +4 18 NC State 9-3 436 +2 19 Wake Forest 10-3 389 -1 20 Kentucky 9-3 327 +2 21 Houston 11-2 315 -5 22 Clemson 9-3 252 +2 23 Texas A&M 8-4 239 – 24 Arkansas 8-4 185 +1 25 Texas-San Antonio 12-1 146 +2

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 19 San Diego State

Others receiving votes:

Wisconsin 105; Utah State 85; San Diego State 62; Minnesota 17; Air Force 15; Penn State 5; Fresno State 5; UCLA 3; Mississippi State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Appalachian State 2; Purdue 1.

